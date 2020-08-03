Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
08/03 01:50:34 pm
214.53 USD   +4.64%
01:45pEXCLUSIVE : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
RE
01:36pMicrosoft, Apple lift Wall St as investors await stimulus
RE
01:36pMICROSOFT : Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok
RE
Microsoft : Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

08/03/2020 | 01:36pm EDT
U.S. President Trump holds executive order signing event in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a Sept. 15 deadline.

The Republican president, who last week threatened to ban TikTok over national security concerns, said he had a great conversation with Microsoft's chief executive and that it might be easier if Microsoft buys all of TikTok rather than 30%. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 985 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 1 551 B 1 551 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,35x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 229,11 $
Last Close Price 205,01 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.00%1 551 445
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.273.18%71 629
SEA LIMITED203.83%57 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.79%43 605
SPLUNK INC.40.09%33 334
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.57.51%30 458
