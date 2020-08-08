Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 08:03pm EDT

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has approached TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance to express interest in acquiring the U.S. operations of the video-sharing app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as experts raised doubts over Twitter's ability to put together financing for a potential deal.

It is far from certain that Twitter would be able to outbid Microsoft Corp and complete such a transformative deal in the 45 days that U.S. President Donald Trump has given ByteDance to agree to a sale, the sources said on Saturday.

The news of Twitter and TikTok being in preliminary talks and Microsoft still being seen as the front-runner in bidding for the app's U.S. operations was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Twitter has a market capitalization of close to $30 billion, almost as much as the valuation of TikTok's assets to be divested, and would need to raise additional capital to fund the deal, according to the sources.

"Twitter will have a hard time putting together enough financing to acquire even the U.S. operations of TikTok. It doesn't have enough borrowing capacity", said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan.

"If it (Twitter) tries to put together an investor group, the terms will be tough. Twitter's own shareholders might prefer that management focus on its existing business", he added.

One of Twitter's shareholders, private equity firm Silver Lake, is interested in helping fund a potential deal, one of the sources added.

Twitter has also privately made a case that its bid would face less regulatory scrutiny than Microsoft's, and will not face any pressure from China given that it is not active in that country, the sources said.

TikTok, ByteDance and Twitter declined to comment.

TikTok has come under fire from U.S. lawmakers over national security concerns surrounding data collection.

Earlier this week, Trump unveiled bans on U.S. transactions with the China-based owners of messaging app WeChat and TikTok, escalating tensions between the two countries.

Trump said this week he would support Microsoft's efforts to buy TikTok's U.S. operations if the U.S. government got a "substantial portion" of the proceeds. He nevertheless said he will ban the popular app on Sept. 15.

Microsoft said on Sunday it was aiming to conclude negotiations for a deal by mid-September. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
08/08MICROSOFT : Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations - sour..
RE
08/08MICROSOFT : Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations - sour..
RE
08/08Twitter, TikTok Have Held Preliminary Talks About Possible Combination--Updat..
DJ
08/08Twitter, TikTok Have Held Preliminary Talks About Possible Combination--Updat..
DJ
08/08Twitter, TikTok Have Held Preliminary Talks About Possible Combination
DJ
08/08TAKE-TWO, MICROSOFT, CAPITAL ONE : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
08/07TAKE-TWO, MICROSOFT, CAPITAL ONE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
08/07WeChat U.S. ban cuts off users link to families in China
RE
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/07Is TikTok Getting Banned in the U.S.? It's Complicated. Here's Everything You..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 985 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 1 608 B 1 608 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,74x
EV / Sales 2022 8,68x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 229,54 $
Last Close Price 212,48 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.74%1 607 975
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.280.26%72 989
SEA LIMITED220.74%61 014
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.04%42 193
SPLUNK INC.33.79%31 834
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.59.34%30 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group