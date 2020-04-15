Log in
Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract awarded to Microsoft, not Amazon

04/15/2020 | 02:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Amazon logo

The Pentagon's inspector general on Wednesday said it could not determine whether the White House influenced the award of a $10 billion contract to Microsoft Corp over Amazon after several officials said their conversations were privileged "presidential communications."

Known as Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, the cloud computing contract is intended to give the military better access to data and technology from remote locations.

"We could not definitively determine the full extent or nature of interactions that administration officials had, or may have had, with senior DoD officials regarding the JEDI Cloud procurement because of the assertion of a 'presidential communications privilege,'" the report said, referring to the Department of Defense by its acronym.

Amazon, originally considered to be the favorite to win the award, has blamed President Donald Trump for bias against the company and for improperly pressuring the Pentagon.

The report leaves open the question of whether Trump improperly influenced one of the most closely watched procurement contracts given its size and the high-profile nature of the bidders.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Defense Department said the report "should finally close the door on the media and corporate-driven attacks on the career procurement officials" involved with JEDI.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday's announcement.

Amazon filed a lawsuit in November, weeks after the contract was awarded to Microsoft. Amazon has said the Defense Department?s decision to give the contract to Microsoft was full of "egregious errors," which were a result of "improper pressure from President Donald Trump."

Trump, who has publicly derided Amazon head Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the giant online retailer, has accused the Washington Post, owned by Bezos, of unfair coverage.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has rejected that there was bias and said the Pentagon made its choice fairly and freely without external influence.

Microsoft said in a statement on Wednesday: "It?s now apparent that Amazon bid too high a price and is seeking a do-over so it can bid again."

In the inspector general's report, former Defense Secretary James Mattis was specifically asked about an excerpt from his former staff member?s book that said the president told Mattis to ?screw Amazon? out of a chance to bid on the JEDI cloud contract.

Mattis told the inspector general that he ?cannot confirm? the former staff member?s account and added, ?I don?t recall the president?s words on this (JEDI),? the report said.

The report also substantiated an allegation of ethical misconduct on the part of a Pentagon employee involved in the procurement process.

The employee failed to disclose that he was negotiating a job with Amazon while working on JEDI. He eventually was hired by Amazon.

But the report said that, given the employee's minimal contributions to the JEDI procurement process, the ethical misconduct did not influence the outcome.

By Chris Sanders
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:26pMICROSOFT : Watchdog Finds Few Problems in Pentagon Award of JEDI Contract to Mi..
DJ
02:25pMICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract..
RE
12:57pMICROSOFT : Watchdog Finds Few Problems in Pentagon Award of JEDI Contract to Mi..
DJ
12:46pMASTERCARD : Microsoft teams with Mastercard's Ethoca unit on digital receipts
AQ
11:32aMICROSOFT : Pentagon Watchdog Finds Few Problems in Pentagon Award of JEDI Contr..
DJ
10:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: U.S. banks open series of weak Q1 results
12:26aEXCLUSIVE : Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells st..
RE
04/14EXCLUSIVE : Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells st..
RE
04/14U.S. funds that beat market plunge seek recession-proof stocks
RE
04/12THE U.S. VS. CHINA : Who is Winning the Key -2-
DJ
More news
