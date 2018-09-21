Microsoft : Unlock limitless learning with Microsoft Education at Microsoft Ignite

Microsoft Ignite is just around the corner, and we are so excited to have thousands of education tech professionals from around the globe join us to learn about the latest tools, technology and ideas from Microsoft.

At Ignite, we'll share how Microsoft Educationcan help your institution achieve better learning outcomes for all your students, transform classroom time, and get all of this accomplished on affordable, easy to manage technology.

Microsoft Education will have an interactive booth and 5 sessions where you can learn about the latest updates, connect with experts, and get your questions answered. Check out our curated guide below for education customers.

Not going to be at Ignite? No problem! All breakout sessions will be available to view via live stream and available 24-hours afterwards to viewon-demand. Simply click on the breakout session link below to get viewing. If you want to explore more sessions at Ignite, log into https://myignite.techcommunity.microsoft.com/and find your sessions to add to your schedule to tune in live or on-demand.

BRK2403 - Demystifying Microsoft 365 Education

Tuesday September 25, 2-2:45pm

Microsoft 365 Education is designed to simplify IT with a single, secure solution that unlocks creativity and promotes teamwork in your school. Come learn how Microsoft 365 Education creates a path to transforming classroom time and modern IT management, and how the student use benefit can help you provide all your students with the very best in collaboration and productivity tools while keeping your entire organization protected and safe with intelligent security.

BRK2444 - Meeting the challenges of modern IT management for school

Wednesday September 26, 4:30-5:15pm

In order to meet the needs of teachers and students in the classroom, enable better teamwork with staff, and meet rigorous privacy and security standards, schools require solutions to be simple and impactful without overburdening IT or over extending on budget. In this session, learn how Microsoft cloud services makes it easy for a school to implement a full cloud solution. From managing user identity, automatically synced to the school's Student Information System, to zero-touch device management that's 84% faster to deploy than traditional methods and can provide a personalized experience to every student, even on shared devices.

BRK2296 - Microsoft Teams+OneNote+Forms+Flipgrid=Student achievement

Thursday September 27, 2-2:45pm

In this session, we share stories about schools and universities that are increasing student achievement by making learning more engaging, accessible, and fun. Join us as we demo a set of new and not-yet-released capabilities in Microsoft Teams, OneNote, Forms, and Flipgrid. We also show you other products that are designed to save educators time and to provide all students with opportunities to learn, collaborate, and develop their authentic voices.

BRK3126 - What's New in EDU?: Updates to Microsoft Teams in Office 365 Education

Thursday September 27th - 3:15pm-4:00pm

In the past year, teachers and students from around the world have used Microsoft Teams to engage student voice, streamline staff collaboration, and connect in new, fun, and meaningful ways. Learn about new experiences in Microsoft Teams for education, from teacher controls to updates to assignments. Also hear how education customers from throughout the world have leveraged Teams for collaborative learning and for streamlining staff communication.

BRK2443 - Transform classroom time with Microsoft Education

Friday September 28, 10:15-11am

Every moment a teacher spends away from connecting with and teaching their students is a moment lost. Learn how Microsoft Education helps unlock teachers from the busywork of managing day-to-day tasks and gives them more time and tools to teach, because when teachers have more time to teach and more tools to help engage with students, they don't just do more things, they do amazing things.

Microsoft Education Booth

Catch us at the Microsoft Education booth (MW 313), where we'll be showing a variety of education specific technology and devices. We encourage you to stop by and share your questions and your feedback, which we count on in helping to make the best tools for education customers.

See you in Orlando!

- Microsoft Education team

