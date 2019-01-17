Microsoft : Visit Microsoft's Redmond campus

When it comes to our mission of empowering everyone on the planet to achieve more, it's all about the journey. Where we've been, where we are, and where we're headed. At the new Microsoft Store and Visitor Center, we're excited to take you on that journey.

Whether you prefer a guided tour or you just want to explore on your own, you can dive into all things Microsoft. Explore the future of AI. Build a new world with Minecraft. Put your gaming skills to the test. Learn about our company journey from garage startup to global leader.

And don't forget to check out the expanded Store to see the latest technology and pick-up Microsoft branded products that you can't get anywhere else.