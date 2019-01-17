Log in
01/15Living the tech dream, thanks to a novel apprenticeship program
RE
01/14MICROSOFT CORPORATION : In an accumulation phase
01/07Amazon Takes Market Cap Crown -- Update
DJ
Microsoft : Visit Microsoft's Redmond campus

0
01/17/2019

When it comes to our mission of empowering everyone on the planet to achieve more, it's all about the journey. Where we've been, where we are, and where we're headed. At the new Microsoft Store and Visitor Center, we're excited to take you on that journey.

Whether you prefer a guided tour or you just want to explore on your own, you can dive into all things Microsoft. Explore the future of AI. Build a new world with Minecraft. Put your gaming skills to the test. Learn about our company journey from garage startup to global leader.

And don't forget to check out the expanded Store to see the latest technology and pick-up Microsoft branded products that you can't get anywhere else.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 03:03:07 UTC
