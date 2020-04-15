Log in
Microsoft : Watchdog Finds Few Problems in Pentagon Award of JEDI Contract to Microsoft Over Amazon

04/15/2020 | 12:57pm EDT

By John D. McKinnon

WASHINGTON -- Pentagon watchdog's report concluded few actual problems occurred in awarding the hotly-disputed JEDI cloud computing contract -- in a victory for Microsoft Corp., which won the pact.

The Defense Department's inspector general found, after a lengthy investigation, that the award process was generally consistent with federal procurement laws and policies, despite complaints from several frustrated bidders, including Amazon.com Inc. and Oracle Corp. Several tech giants competed fiercely for the contract, which is worth up to $10 billion over 10 years.

The Pentagon probe also said that available evidence suggests Microsoft's selection last year didn't appear to stem from White House pressure. However, the investigation was hampered by assertions of presidential privilege, which prevented some senior Pentagon officials from answering questions.

Amazon -- long regarded as the front-runner for the JEDI contract -- has contended that President Trump's public criticisms of the JEDI contract and Amazon itself played an unfair role in the Pentagon's decision. Mr. Trump has been a sharp critic of Amazon, its founder, Jeff Bezos, and the Washington Post, which Mr. Bezos owns.

"The evidence we received showed that the DoD personnel who evaluated the contract proposals and awarded Microsoft the JEDI Cloud contract were not pressured regarding their decision on the award of the contract by any DoD leaders more senior to them, who may have communicated with the White House," the Pentagon inspector general office said in a news release.

In a separate statement, the Pentagon said the report validates the department's decision.

"The Inspector's General final report on the JEDI Cloud procurement confirms that the Department of Defense conducted the JEDI Cloud procurement process fairly and in accordance with law," said the statement from Lt. Col. Robert Carver. "This report should finally close the door on the media and corporate-driven attacks on the career procurement officials who have been working tirelessly to get the much needed JEDI cloud computing environment into the hands of our frontline warfighters."

Microsoft, Amazon and Oracle didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The report doesn't end the controversy over the JEDI deal. The contract remains on hold, following a complaint by Amazon that is pending in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. A judge issued a preliminary injunction earlier this year blocking the Pentagon from proceeding with the contract, saying that Amazon was likely to prevail on its claim that the Pentagon improperly evaluated certain pricing issues.

In its report, the inspector general's office said, "we do not draw a conclusion regarding whether the DoD appropriately awarded the JEDI Cloud contract to Microsoft rather than Amazon Web Services. We did not assess the merits of the contractors' proposals or DoD's technical or price evaluations; rather we reviewed the source selection process and determined that it was in compliance with applicable statutes, policies, and the evaluation process."

The Pentagon is seeking to reconsider certain aspects of the contract award. Amazon argues in court that those efforts are an attempt to keep the award in Microsoft's hands.

Write to John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.77% 2302 Delayed Quote.23.57%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.85% 172.35 Delayed Quote.10.15%
