MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
01/17 04:00:02 pm
106.12 USD   +0.70%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Which Xbox console is right for you?

0
01/17/2019 | 07:24pm EST

Recommended accessories:

Recommended accessories:

Recommended games:

Recommended games:

BECAUSE YOU'RE NEW TO GAMINGBECAUSE YOU LIKE ACTION & ADVENTURE GAMESBECAUSE YOU LIKE FAMILY & KIDS GAMESBECAUSE YOU LIKE FIGHTING GAMESBECAUSE YOU LIKE RACING & FLYING GAMESBECAUSE YOU LIKE ROLEPLAYING GAMESBECAUSE YOU LIKE SHOOTER GAMESBECAUSE YOU LIKE SPORTS GAMESBECAUSE YOU LIKE STRATEGY GAMESBECAUSE THEY'RE NEW TO GAMINGBECAUSE THEY LIKE ACTION & ADVENTURE GAMESBECAUSE THEY LIKE FAMILY & KIDS GAMESBECAUSE THEY LIKE FIGHTING GAMESBECAUSE THEY LIKE RACING & FLYING GAMESBECAUSE THEY LIKE ROLEPLAYING GAMESBECAUSE THEY LIKE SHOOTER GAMESBECAUSE THEY LIKE SPORTS GAMESBECAUSE THEY LIKE STRATEGY GAMES--PLACEHOLDER1--, --PLACEHOLDER2--, and --PLACEHOLDER3----PLACEHOLDER1-- and --PLACEHOLDER2----PLACEHOLDER1--Xbox One S is the perfect console for your gaming needs. Play the latest --GENRES--games, plus all Xbox One and backward compatible games. When you're ready for more, adding an external drive for your games is quick and easy. And with a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ player and support for 4K video streaming, your entertainment will never be the same.Xbox One S is the perfect console for your gaming needs. Play the latest --GENRES--games, plus all Xbox One and backward compatible games. Because you play a lot of games, the included 1TB of storage is a good starting point. When you're ready for more, adding an external drive for your games is quick and easy. And with a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ player and support for 4K video streaming, your entertainment will never be the same.Xbox One S is the perfect gift for you to give. It plays the latest --GENRES--games, plus all Xbox One and backward compatible games. An external drive is a quick and easy way to add more if needed. Plus, with a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ player and support for 4K video streaming, their entertainment will never be the same.Xbox One S is the perfect gift for you to give. It plays the latest --GENRES--games, plus all Xbox One and backward compatible games. Because they play a lot of games, the included 1TB of storage is a good starting point. An external drive is a quick and easy way to add more if needed. Plus, with a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ player and support for 4K video streaming, their entertainment will never be the same.Xbox One X is the perfect console for your gaming needs. Immerse yourself in --GENRES--games with true 4K gaming. Because you play a few games, the included 1TB of storage is a good starting point. When you're ready for more, adding an external drive for your games is quick and easy. And explore bigger game worlds in life-like detail through cutting edge graphics and sound. Experience the world's most powerful console.Xbox One X is the perfect console for your gaming needs. Immerse yourself in --GENRES--games with true 4K gaming. Because you play a lot of games, the included 1TB of storage is a good starting point. When you're ready for more, adding an external drive for your games is quick and easy. And explore bigger game worlds in life-like detail through cutting edge graphics and sound. Experience the world's most powerful console.Xbox One X is the perfect gift for you to give. Thanks to true 4K gaming, --GENRES--games are more immersive than ever. Because they play a few games, the included 1TB of storage is a good starting point. An external drive is a quick and easy way to add more if needed. And game worlds are bigger and rendered in life-like detail through cutting edge graphics and sound. Give the gamer in your life the world's most powerful console.Xbox One X is the perfect gift for you to give. Thanks to true 4K gaming, --GENRES--games are more immersive than ever. Because they play a lot of games, the included 1TB of storage is a good starting point. An external drive is a quick and easy way to add more if needed. And game worlds are bigger and rendered in life-like detail through cutting edge graphics and sound. Give the gamer in your life the world's most powerful console.Full price wasaction & adventurefamily & kidsfightingracing & flyingrole playingshootersportsstrategy

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 00:23:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 910 M
Net income 2019 34 350 M
Finance 2019 67 123 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 23,72
P/E ratio 2020 20,96
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
EV / Sales 2020 5,31x
Capitalization 809 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.39%808 920
RED HAT-0.02%30 991
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC6.00%22 420
SPLUNK INC11.39%17 260
CITRIX SYSTEMS4.48%14 426
SYNOPSYS5.02%13 299
