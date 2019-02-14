Microsoft : Xbox Game Pass favorites to fall in love with on Valentine's Day

With Xbox Game Pass there's no shortage of games for you to fall in love with this Valentine's Day. From sailing to driving to jumping, even combine harvesting, there's bound to be room in your heart for a few of these titles. We've highlighted some of our Xbox Game Pass favorites that we think you'll fall in love with, too. We'd love to hear what Xbox Game Pass titles you love most by reaching out to us on Xbox Game Pass Twitter and Instagram.

Gears of War 4

There are countless reasons to love Gears of War 4: amazing characters, non-stop action, and awesome Lancers. But one of the reasons it really makes our heart skip a beat is the couch multiplayer you can experience with a loved one by your side. Whether it's co-op or competitive multiplayer, you can have each other's backs or go after each other for bragging rights. It's also a great time to jump on board as we get ready to deepen our relationship with Gears 5 - which will launch with Xbox Game Pass the same day it's available on Xbox One and Windows 10 later this year.

Human Fall Flat

Another couch co-op crowd-pleaser that's best played with a group of friends as you wobble and tumble in physics-based puzzle mayhem. But what really makes us fall (pun intended) for Human: Fall Flat are its incredibly adorable character designs, which when seen tumbling, falling, splatting, flying through the air also cause us to break into gut-busting laugher at their expense. And laughter, they say, is the quickest way to someone's heart.

Laser League

You know that squiggly feeling you get in your stomach at the sight of a certain special someone? Yeah, well, that's the feeling you get after being shot by laser. And now you're out of the match and your team is falling behind. You went ahead and got distracted by that attractive, neon-blue clad opponent and you let your guard down for a fraction of a second. And in a game where split-second decisions are key, you blew it. Where were we… oh, yes. Laser League is great. You should play it.

Portal Knights

There are few things we love more than joining friends to embark on an action RPG adventure full of crafting, epic enemies, and massive new worlds. Which is a big reason for our love for Portal Knights, which offers near endless adventure thanks to its randomly generated 3D sandbox worlds. Best of all, these adventures can be had with some couch co-op or online with up to four players. Perfect for a night out on the medieval town.

Mortal Kombat X

Get over here and warm up that sub-zero heart of yours with the epic Mortal Kombat X. As one of the longest-running fighting game franchises, this series continues to impress and innovate causing us to fall in love with it, time and time again. And with Mortal Kombat 11 on the horizon, now's the best time to dust off those controllers and renew some of your deepest rivalries, er, we mean vows. Toasty!

Rocket League

If you and your special someone are looking for one of the best pick-up-and-play games available today, you can do little wrong by booting up some Rocket League and letting those sparks fly. And by sparks we mean the giant soccer balls you're 'kicking' in net, and by flying we mean your sweet rides as they tumble through the air. Seriously, it's great. Go play it together.

Spintires: Mudrunner

On the surface, this physics-based driving game has all the ingredients for one amazing off-road experience as you wrestle these epic vehicles across some of the harshest terrain. But underneath all of this is a trust exercise, with only your compass and map to help guide you to safety - something that will always have your back and support you if you happen to lose your way. Yeah, we might be overthinking the whole giant trucks in the mud bit, but it's that simplicity that makes us appreciate the life lessons this game is teaching us.

Forza Horizon 4

One of the many reasons we love Forza Horizon 4 is that it lets us run free across a beautiful historic Britain. Perfect for those romances that let the two of you test your love at a brisk 200mph across winding roads all season(s) long. Or, if you're still looking for someone special this Valentine's Day, you never know who you'll meet in the game's massive, shared open world.

Sea of Thieves

Perhaps the perfect test of a relationship is a bold ocean voyage into the unknown. So, hop online with your loved one(s) and work in harmony, surviving storms, sharks and skeleton crews to forge your very own pirate legend. Or just take a ship built for two and seek out a secluded island getaway… with a shovel in hand and an unpatched eye trained to catch the gleam of half-buried treasure.

Join Xbox Game Pass Today

With over 100 great games for one low monthly price, including highly-anticipated new Xbox One exclusives the day they're released, including the highest-rated* Xbox exclusive of this generation Forza Horizon 4, plus more games added all the time, Xbox Game Pass gives you the ultimate freedom to play. If you haven't tried Xbox Game Pass, join today and get your first month for $2, and discover your next favorite game.

For the latest Xbox Game Pass news, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, download the Xbox Game Pass app for Android and iOS and keep it tuned here to Xbox Wire. And for a limited time only, new members can get two months of membership for $2.