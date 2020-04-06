Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
News 


Microsoft : Zoom shares slip over security concerns, rising competition

04/06/2020 | 02:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Zoom Video Communications logo is pictured at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc fell 8% on Monday, adding to their sharp declines in the past few days, as the video conferencing app battles privacy concerns and increased competition from deep-pocketed rivals.

The stock had surged to a record high in March as demand for the app skyrocketed with millions of people around the world using it for everything from school lessons to business meetings amid lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But multiple reports last week that questioned the company's data privacy practices have spooked investors, erasing nearly a third of the company's market value from its record high.

The stock was last down 7.9% at $118.05 on Monday and was the worst performer on the Nasdaq.

Brokerage Credit Suisse downgraded Zoom stock to "underperform" from "neutral". Analysts on average rate the stock "hold", according to Refinitiv data.

"While implied new customer growth may seem undemanding compared to recently disclosed 20x participant growth, we expect much of the recent surge will prove ephemeral, and/or comes from free users or education, which are very difficult to monetize," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.

Last week, at least two U.S. state attorneys had sought information from Zoom following reports that questioned its privacy and security.

Some school districts in the United States have started to ban the app for online learning from home because of growing security concerns, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

Reuters also reported last week that Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX had banned its employees from using Zoom, citing "significant privacy and security concerns."

Microsoft Corp said on Monday its Teams platform, which competes with Zoom, does not use customer data for ads, and encrypts data to protect against cybersecurity threats.

While analysts believe that many issues with Zoom, especially those originating from user error, are likely to get solved in the short term, others could remain for some time.

"I think it's a legitimate reputational risk," DA Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria said, adding a surge in Zoom's consumer user base could be a challenge as it was originally built to be an enterprise tool.

Zoom's daily users ballooned to more than 200 million in March from a previous maximum total of 10 million, Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan said last week.

Microsoft's Teams had 44 million users globally as of March 18, doubling from what it reported in November.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Aditya Soni and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5.02% 161.58 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -7.62% 118.53 Delayed Quote.88.42%
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 B
EBIT 2020 51 738 M
Net income 2020 43 521 M
Finance 2020 72 634 M
Yield 2020 1,30%
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 7,82x
EV / Sales2021 6,94x
Capitalization 1 181 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 189,88  $
Last Close Price 155,26  $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-2.41%1 199 550
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.88.42%40 768
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC7.99%33 687
SEA LIMITED4.67%20 526
SPLUNK INC.-31.80%20 023
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.52%19 348
