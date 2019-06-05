Microsoft : and Integreon Mark 10 Years of Innovation, Remarkable Results, and Advancement in Legal Services Delivery

Today, Integreon,
a leader in alternative legal and business services for law firms and
corporations, celebrates a highly productive and transformative 10-year
partnership with Microsoft
Corporation (NASDAQ:
MSFT). Over the past decade, Integreon has exponentially grown its
Microsoft operation from a single US-based specialist team in 2009 to
now providing managed legal services across five delivery centers, three
continents, and in 14 languages worldwide.
Microsoft is a pioneer in recognizing the vast potential of innovative
alternative legal service providers (ALSPs) like Integreon. In 2009,
Microsoft initially selected Integreon to support its Global Contracting
Office (GCO) with a team based in Fargo, North Dakota providing Contract
Lifecycle Management (CLM) Services. Integreon implemented a centralized
team for drafting, negotiating, and managing certain categories of
Microsoft’s high-volume, low-risk procurement contracts. Since then,
Integreon has worked as a seamless extension of Microsoft’s GCO,
continuously evaluating and refining its contracting processes to
maximize efficiency, while expanding both the in-scope categories of
contracts and range of services provided.
In 2010, Integreon took over Microsoft’s internal “Help-Desk” services,
as well as gradually expanding both its geographic coverage and
languages supported to create a one-stop-shop for contracting. From
2013-2014, Microsoft enlisted Integreon to help them select and install
a new CLM system, and then extended the partnership to include ongoing
administration and intake support for the new platform. Then, Microsoft
engaged Integreon to provide contract review, data abstraction and
migration of about 22,000 agreements to the new system.
In 2014 and 2017 respectively, Integreon opened offices in Mumbai to
support Microsoft contract administration services, and Manila to
support the APAC region.
More recently, in 2018, Integreon scaled up substantially to shoulder an
increased volume of Microsoft’s contract reviews to ensure compliance
with the new data protection regulation - GDPR. Now in 2019, Integreon
has continued to support and maximize Microsoft’s own tools, such as its
automated contract helpdesk LexiBot, and to leverage new technologies
such as robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence
(AI) tools like Kira.
Integreon’s partnership with Microsoft – 10 years of expansion and
results:
-
Integreon now employs nearly 80 dedicated Microsoft associates who
review up to 24,000 contracts annually.
-
Integreon manages up to 90,000 contract entities in Microsoft’s CLM
platform annually and completes up to 14,000 contract help desk
resolutions per year.
-
A truly global operation, Integreon operates 5 delivery centers for
Microsoft including Fargo, ND and Charlotte, NC in the US, Bristol in
the UK, Mumbai, and Manila.
-
Integreon provides support in 14 languages including English, Chinese,
French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish,
Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish.
“Integreon is incredibly proud of the decade of results we have achieved
on behalf of our valued client, Microsoft Corporation,” commented Bob
Rowe, CEO of Integreon. “Microsoft and Integreon have built a strong
partnership based on trust, quality and performance, and we are
committed to securing that relationship and evolving it in a positive
direction. Integreon is privileged to provide Microsoft with a wide
variety of managed services across the globe. Our team is constantly
assessing its work to identify ways to enhance delivered value to
Microsoft’s operations, both now and well into the future.”
On his recent “Business
of Law Podcast,” Jason
Barnwell, Assistant General Counsel-Legal Business, Operations, and
Strategy at Microsoft commented, “Our global contracting office supports
the procurement and contracting legal team within our corporate legal
group. This service allows our legal department to serve Microsoft’s
need for procurement contracting velocity, volume, and compliance.
Integreon is a critical partner for this work.” Barnwell went on to say
that, “We’ve been particularly delighted by [Integreon’s] efforts to
provide innovation to us working with other partners without us having
to ask. A partner that brings along your other partners is special.”
For more information about Integreon, email info@integreon.com
or visit www.integreon.com.
About Integreon
Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal and
business solutions to leading law firms, corporations and professional
services firms. We apply a highly trained, experienced staff of 2,400
associates globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and
expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by
streamlining operations, maximizing investment and improving the quality
of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three
continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as
well as, onshore, offshore and onsite delivery of our award-winning
services. For more information about Integreon’s extensive range of
services, visit www.Integreon.com and
follow Integreon at LinkedIn,
Twitter
and Facebook.
