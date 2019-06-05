Microsoft : and Integreon Mark 10 Years of Innovation, Remarkable Results, and Advancement in Legal Services Delivery

Today, Integreon, a leader in alternative legal and business services for law firms and corporations, celebrates a highly productive and transformative 10-year partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). Over the past decade, Integreon has exponentially grown its Microsoft operation from a single US-based specialist team in 2009 to now providing managed legal services across five delivery centers, three continents, and in 14 languages worldwide.

Microsoft is a pioneer in recognizing the vast potential of innovative alternative legal service providers (ALSPs) like Integreon. In 2009, Microsoft initially selected Integreon to support its Global Contracting Office (GCO) with a team based in Fargo, North Dakota providing Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Services. Integreon implemented a centralized team for drafting, negotiating, and managing certain categories of Microsoft’s high-volume, low-risk procurement contracts. Since then, Integreon has worked as a seamless extension of Microsoft’s GCO, continuously evaluating and refining its contracting processes to maximize efficiency, while expanding both the in-scope categories of contracts and range of services provided.

In 2010, Integreon took over Microsoft’s internal “Help-Desk” services, as well as gradually expanding both its geographic coverage and languages supported to create a one-stop-shop for contracting. From 2013-2014, Microsoft enlisted Integreon to help them select and install a new CLM system, and then extended the partnership to include ongoing administration and intake support for the new platform. Then, Microsoft engaged Integreon to provide contract review, data abstraction and migration of about 22,000 agreements to the new system.

In 2014 and 2017 respectively, Integreon opened offices in Mumbai to support Microsoft contract administration services, and Manila to support the APAC region.

More recently, in 2018, Integreon scaled up substantially to shoulder an increased volume of Microsoft’s contract reviews to ensure compliance with the new data protection regulation - GDPR. Now in 2019, Integreon has continued to support and maximize Microsoft’s own tools, such as its automated contract helpdesk LexiBot, and to leverage new technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) tools like Kira.

Integreon’s partnership with Microsoft – 10 years of expansion and results:

Integreon now employs nearly 80 dedicated Microsoft associates who review up to 24,000 contracts annually.

Integreon manages up to 90,000 contract entities in Microsoft’s CLM platform annually and completes up to 14,000 contract help desk resolutions per year.

A truly global operation, Integreon operates 5 delivery centers for Microsoft including Fargo, ND and Charlotte, NC in the US, Bristol in the UK, Mumbai, and Manila.

Integreon provides support in 14 languages including English, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish.

“Integreon is incredibly proud of the decade of results we have achieved on behalf of our valued client, Microsoft Corporation,” commented Bob Rowe, CEO of Integreon. “Microsoft and Integreon have built a strong partnership based on trust, quality and performance, and we are committed to securing that relationship and evolving it in a positive direction. Integreon is privileged to provide Microsoft with a wide variety of managed services across the globe. Our team is constantly assessing its work to identify ways to enhance delivered value to Microsoft’s operations, both now and well into the future.”

On his recent “Business of Law Podcast,” Jason Barnwell, Assistant General Counsel-Legal Business, Operations, and Strategy at Microsoft commented, “Our global contracting office supports the procurement and contracting legal team within our corporate legal group. This service allows our legal department to serve Microsoft’s need for procurement contracting velocity, volume, and compliance. Integreon is a critical partner for this work.” Barnwell went on to say that, “We’ve been particularly delighted by [Integreon’s] efforts to provide innovation to us working with other partners without us having to ask. A partner that brings along your other partners is special.”

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal and business solutions to leading law firms, corporations and professional services firms. We apply a highly trained, experienced staff of 2,400 associates globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as, onshore, offshore and onsite delivery of our award-winning services. For more information about Integreon’s extensive range of services, visit www.Integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

