Microsoft : announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists

AI and Machine Learning
· Winner: Crayon Group
· Finalist: Modis
· Finalist: eSmart Systems
· Finalist: AgileThought
Alliance Global ISV
· Winner: Finastra
· Finalist: Sitecore
· Finalist: Cloudera
· Finalist: Icertis
Alliance SI
· Winner: Infosys
Application Innovation
· Winner: Wapice
· Finalist: Zure
· Finalist: Infosys
· Finalist: Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies
Automotive
· Winner: Annata
· Finalist: 4ward
· Finalist: Bright Box
· Finalist: Icertis
Azure Influencer
· Winner: Hanu
· Finalist: SELA
· Finalist: Sol-Tec
· Finalist: Navisite
Customer Experience
· Winner: Quadrasystems.net (India)
· Finalist: Content and Code
· Finalist: Insight
· Finalist: Rackspace
Data Analytics
· Winner: Modis
· Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions
· Finalist: Pragmatic Works
Data Estate Modernization
· Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions
· Finalist: TimeXtender
· Finalist: Version 1
· Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions
Datacenter Migration
· Winner: 10th Magnitude
· Finalist: 3Cloud
DevOps
· Winner: 10th Magnitude
· Finalist: Dimensional Strategies
· Finalist: InCycle Software
Diversity and Inclusion Changemaker
· Winner: Reverie Language Technologies
· Finalist: Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers
· Finalist: KPMG UK
Dynamics 365 for Business Central
· Winner: Cooper Parry IT
· Finalist: Wiise
· Finalist: NAB Solutions
· Finalist: Bond Consulting Services
Dynamics 365 for Customer Service
· Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies
· Finalist: Hitachi Solutions Philippines
· Finalist: DXC Technology
· Finalist: Cognizant Technologies
Dynamics 365 for Field Service
· Winner: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: Velrada
· Finalist: eCraft
· Finalist: HSO International
Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations
· Winner: Sunrise Technologies
· Finalist: HSO
· Finalist: Alithya
· Finalist: Armanino
Dynamics 365 for Sales
· Winner: SAGlobal
· Finalist: KPMG Advisory
· Finalist: MASAO
· Finalist: Experlogix
Dynamics 365 for Talent
· Winner: FourVision HR Plus
· Finalist: eBECS
· Finalist: Elevate HR
· Finalist: SAGlobal
Education
· Winner: Edsby
· Finalist: Insight
· Finalist: Blackbaud
Financial Services
· Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company
· Finalist: AKA Enterprise Solutions
· Finalist: Finastra
Government
· Winner: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: Planet Technologies
· Finalist: RapidDeploy
· Finalist: KPMG
Health
· Winner: Health Catalyst
· Finalist: Mozzaz
· Finalist: Quest Software
· Finalist: KenSci
Indirect Provider
· Winner: Arrow ECS
· Finalist: rhipe
· Finalist: Ingram Micro Mexico
· Finalist: Crayon Software Experts Spain
Intelligent Communications
· Winner: Arkadin
· Finalist: Tata Communications
· Finalist: NBConsult
· Finalist: CDW
Internet of Things
· Winner: Accenture/Avanade
· Finalist: Telelink Business Services
· Finalist: SoftBank Technology
· Finalist: PTC
Learning
· Winner: Global Knowledge
· Finalist: Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech
· Finalist: QA
Manufacturing and Resources
· Winner: PTC
· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri
· Finalist: Hitachi Solutions
· Finalist: ICONICS
Media and Communications
· Winner: Aprimo
· Finalist: Tech Mahindra
· Finalist: AdPushup
· Finalist: SAGlobal
Microsoft CityNext
· Winner: Bentley Systems
· Finalist: Meemim
· Finalist: KPMG Adoxio
· Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri
Mixed Reality
· Winner: PTC
· Finalist: Kognitiv Spark
· Finalist: Meemim
· Finalist: Bentley Systems
Modern Desktop
· Winner: Glück & Kanja Consulting
· Finalist: Quadrasystems.net (India) Private
· Finalist: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: Dell Technologies
Modern Workplace Transformation
· Winner: Phoenix Software
· Finalist: Accenture/Avanade
· Finalist: Content and Code
· Finalist: DXC Technology
OSS on Azure
· Winner: HashiCorp
· Finalist: SNP Technologies
Partner for Social Impact
· Winner: illuminance Solutions Finalist: MISSION CRM
· Finalist: Sparkrock
· Finalist: Alianza
Power BI
· Winner: Nihilent
· Finalist: Expose Data
· Finalist: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: Campus Management
PowerApps
· Winner: Catapult Systems
· Finalist: C Centric Solutions
· Finalist: Mercury xRM Limited
· Finalist: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company
Project and Portfolio Management
· Winner: Wicresoft
· Finalist: ProActive
· Finalist: Innovative-e
· Finalist: Sensei Project Solutions
Retail
· Winner: Obase
· Finalist: Brainpad
· Finalist: HSO
· Finalist: JDA Software
SAP on Azure
· Winner: Capgemini
· Finalist: T-Systems
· Finalist: DXC Technology
Security and Compliance
· Winner: InSpark
· Finalist: Maureen Data Systems
· Finalist: Onevinn
· Finalist: Edgile
Teamwork
· Winner: Cloud Productivity Solutions
· Finalist: Inova Solutions
· Finalist: Sulava
· Finalist: Slalom
Argentina Partner of the Year
VU Security
Armenia Partner of the Year
Dom-Daniel
Australia Partner of the Year
Modis
Austria Partner of the Year
ITSDONE Holding
Azerbaijan Partner of the Year
SMART business
Bahrain Partner of the Year
Almoayyed Computers
Bangladesh Partner of the Year
Corporate Projukti
Belgium Partner of the Year
Proximus
Bermuda Partner of the Year
Maureen Data Systems
Bolivia Partner of the Year
SoftwareONE Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina Partner of the Year
Logosoft
Brazil Partner of the Year
Brasoftware
Brunei Partner of the Year
Tech One Solutions
Canada Partner of the Year
Long View
Cayman Islands Partner of the Year
Kirk Office Equipment
Chile Partner of the Year
GeoVictoria
China Partner of the Year
SYSTEX China
Colombia Partner of the Year
Westcon Group Colombia
Costa Rica Partner of the Year
Itco
Côte d'Ivoire Partner of the Year
INOVA Consulting Services
Croatia Partner of the Year
Hrvatski Telekom
Curaçao Partner of the Year
Inova Solutions
Cyprus Partner of the Year
Dot.cy Developments
Czech Republic Partner of the Year
Unicorn Systems
Dominican Republic Partner of the Year
C-ven Technologies
Ecuador Partner of the Year
BUSINESS IT
Egypt Partner of the Year
HITS Technologies
El Salvador Partner of the Year
GBM de El Salvador
Estonia Partner of the Year
TVG Eesti
Finland Partner of the Year
Nordcloud
France Partner of the Year
Talentsoft
Georgia Partner of the Year
UGT
Germany Partner of the Year
Joint Entry: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions
Greece Partner of the Year
OFFICE LINE
Guatemala Partner of the Year
Gensa Group
Honduras Partner of the Year
Sega
Hong Kong SAR Partner of the Year
KBQuest Hong Kong
Hungary Partner of the Year
T-Systems Magyarorszag
Iceland Partner of the Year
Advania
India Partner of the Year
G7 CR Technologies India
Indonesia Partner of the Year
PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud)
Ireland Partner of the Year
Spanish Point Technologies
Israel Partner of the Year
U-BTech Solutions
Italy Partner of the Year
Var Group
Jamaica Partner of the Year
Inova Solutions
Japan Partner of the Year
Fujitsu
Jordan Partner of the Year
Optimiza
Kazakhstan Partner of the Year
M-SYSTEM
Kenya Partner of the Year
Cloud Productivity Solutions
Korea Partner of the Year
Zenith & Company
Kyrgyzstan Partner of the Year
ALBARS
Latvia Partner of the Year
Tilde Sia
Lebanon Partner of the Year
Exquitech
Lithuania Partner of the Year
Fortevento
Luxembourg Partner of the Year
Devoteam
Malaysia Partner of the Year
Rhipe Malaysia
Malta Partner of the Year
ICT Solutions
Mexico Partner of the Year
Ingram Micro Mexico
Mongolia Partner of the Year
Mogul Service and Support
Morocco Partner of the Year
CASANET
Namibia Partner of the Year
Salt Essential IT
Nepal Partner of the Year
Tech One Global Nepal
Netherlands Partner of the Year
ICT Automatisering
New Zealand Partner of the Year
Umbrellar
Nicaragua Partner of the Year
Sega
Oman Partner of the Year
BAHWAN IT
Pakistan Partner of the Year
Maison Consulting & Solutions
Panama Partner of the Year
GBM Dominicana
Paraguay Partner of the Year
OLAM
Peru Partner of the Year
G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC
Philippines Partner of the Year
Crayon Software Experts Philippines
Poland Partner of the Year
Synerise
Portugal Partner of the Year
InnoWave Technologies
Puerto Rico Partner of the Year
Nagnoi
Qatar Partner of the Year
Information & Communication Technology
Romania Partner of the Year
Asseco SEE
Russia Partner of the Year
Awara IT
Saudi Arabia Partner of the Year
eSense Software
Serbia Partner of the Year
Comtrade System Integration
Singapore Partner of the Year
Ingram Micro Asia
Slovakia Partner of the Year
exe
Slovenia Partner of the Year
Adacta
South Africa Partner of the Year
Mint Management Technologies
Spain Partner of the Year
CAPSiDE
Sri Lanka Partner of the Year
Tech One Global
Sweden Partner of the Year
Acando
Switzerland Partner of the Year
isolutions
Taiwan Partner of the Year
Systex Software & Service
Thailand Partner of the Year
MFEC Public
Trinidad and Tobago Partner of the Year
Davyn
Tunisia Partner of the Year
Neoledge
Turkey Partner of the Year
motiwe
Uganda Partner of the Year
Britehouse/Dimension Data
Ukraine Partner of the Year
Infopulse
United Arab Emirates Partner of the Year
Netways
United Kingdom Partner of the Year
New Signature
United States Partner of the Year
Quisitive
Uruguay Partner of the Year
Arnaldo C. Castro
Venezuela Partner of the Year
CONSEIN
Vietnam Partner of the Year
Tech Data Advanced Solutions (Vietnam)