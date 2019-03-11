Log in
Microsoft : announces quarterly dividend

0
03/11/2019

REDMOND, Wash., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share. The dividend is payable June 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be May 15, 2019.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-dividend-300810478.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
