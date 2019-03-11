Microsoft : announces quarterly dividend

REDMOND, Wash., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share. The dividend is payable June 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be May 15, 2019.

