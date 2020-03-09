Log in
Microsoft : announces quarterly dividend

03/09/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

REDMOND, Wash. - March 9, 2020 - Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. The dividend is payable June 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be May 20, 2020.

Microsoft (Nasdaq 'MSFT' @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For more information, financial analysts and investors only:

Investor Relations, Microsoft, (425) 706-4400

For more information, press only:

Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rrt@we-worldwide.com

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://www.microsoft.com/news. Web links, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at time of publication, but may since have changed. Shareholder and financial information is available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 21:53:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 B
EBIT 2020 52 131 M
Net income 2020 43 744 M
Finance 2020 73 189 M
Yield 2020 1,34%
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 8,11x
EV / Sales2021 7,18x
Capitalization 1 229 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 197,42  $
Last Close Price 150,58  $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION2.45%1 228 909
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC19.96%35 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.68.02%31 598
SEA LIMITED25.19%23 324
SPLUNK INC.-7.23%21 670
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.06%20 689
