Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : backs women tech entrepreneurs with global expansion of IdeaGen and Women in Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 01:53pm EDT

Since its formation two years ago, Women in Cloud, a community-led initiative built to empower women-led technology businesses to drive growth through cloud solutions and services, has become a leading community and resource for women innovators all over the world. A key initiative within the Women in Cloud community is the Microsoft Cloud Accelerator Program, an immersive 6-month program designed to help women-led companies start and build their businesses through Microsoft and its cloud distribution channels.

Today, as we kick-off the second accelerator cohort of women entrepreneurs in the greater Seattle area, I'm proud to announce that Microsoft, in partnership with IdeaGen and Women in Cloud, will extend the reach of its Accelerators to eight additional countries, with programs planned for: Canada, France, Germany, India, Kenya, South Africa, the UAE and the UK. The program will also expand within the United States with a cohort in New York City launching September 2019 with another to launch in Chicago later in Fall 2019.

This scale will provide women-owned technology companies all around the world with access to the cloud, mentorship, networking communities and resources to bring women-led innovations to market. Through a multi-million-dollar, multi-year investment from Microsoft, it is our goal that with this expansion and continued scaling, this program can help generate $1B in cloud opportunity by providing accessible cloud technology to more than 1,000 women-led tech companies over the investment period, enabling them to scale their businesses for sustainable economic growth in all corners of the world.

We're excited to build on the program's previous success. To date, the Women in Cloud Accelerator has provided opportunities to 30 women-owned companies (12 Seattle area participants in the first cohort), accelerating businesses such as Stylyze, Meylah, Genneve Health, and Automaton, while developing more than $30M of Cloud pipeline at its start.

Since launching Microsoft for Startups, Microsoft's vision has been to deliver access to transformational technologies like cloud and AI and go-to-market and community benefits that help startups grow their customer and revenue base. As a part of that commitment, we support the acceleration of opportunities for diverse and underrepresented startups and entrepreneurs in a myriad of ways such as partnerships with groups like Backstage Capital, Black and Brown Founders, The Riveter, and WTIA's Founder Cohort Program, as well as launched programs like M12's Female Founders Competition.

As a woman and a leader at Microsoft, I'm proud of these initiatives, many of which have been established and are supported by women leaders within our organization. I am encouraged by our continued commitment to providing inspiration and mentorship for both women in tech and those just starting to develop interest in the industry. While there remains much to do, we at Microsoft believe that we will only be able to address our toughest technology challenges when we embrace diverse perspectives. To build this diversity, it's critical to have a varied partner ecosystem and one that actively supports women entrepreneurs.

We can't wait to see what innovation this partnership will foster - members of women-led companies are encouraged to apply here. We are currently accepting applications for our Chicago cohort, and will be opening applications for our global cohorts soon.

Tags: Microsoft Cloud, Microsoft Cloud Accelerator Program, Microsoft for Startups, women in technology

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 17:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
01:53pMICROSOFT : backs women tech entrepreneurs with global expansion of IdeaGen and ..
PU
01:43pEMPOWERING CLINICIANS WITH MOBILE HE : right info, right place, right time
PU
01:36pMICROSOFT : LinkedIn to Close Chinese App Chitu at End of July -TechCrunch
DJ
12:33pJOIN THE LIVE GLOBAL EDUCATION FAST : Insights from the latest OECD Teaching an..
PU
11:23aMICROSOFT : How AI is helping elephants, orcas and other species
PU
09:31aMICROSOFT : and Integreon Mark 10 Years of Innovation, Remarkable Results, and A..
BU
08:13aMICROSOFT : Nasdaq and Refinitiv empower everyday investors with real-time data ..
PU
06/04GameStop halts dividend as console sales slow; shares fall 26%
RE
06/04MICROSOFT : Registration now open for Girls Make Games summer camp
PU
06/04MICROSOFT : Skype launches screen sharing on Android and iOS mobile devices
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 125 B
EBIT 2019 41 757 M
Net income 2019 35 070 M
Finance 2019 63 241 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 27,16
P/E ratio 2020 24,15
EV / Sales 2019 7,05x
EV / Sales 2020 6,28x
Capitalization 944 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.99%918 312
RED HAT4.86%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.84%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.41.90%17 340
SYNOPSYS40.14%17 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About