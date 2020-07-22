Log in
Microsoft : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady

07/22/2020 | 05:44pm EDT
The Microsoft store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Microsoft Corp's flagship cloud computing business Azure reported quarterly sales growth of under 50% for the first time ever on Wednesday, sending the tech giant's shares down 3%.

Microsoft said revenue in its Intelligent Cloud segment rose 17% to $13.4 billion, with 47% growth in the Azure component, which includes essential computing and storage services. Analysts on average had expected cloud revenue of $13.09 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Azure's growth is the best direct measure of performance against top cloud rival Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services, as Microsoft does not break out Azure's revenue by dollar amounts.

Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said commercial bookings growth of 12%, which reflects customer contracts for future software and services, was roughly unchanged from the previous quarter and beat company estimates. The figure signals that customers are keeping long-term technology spending plans intact despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, she added.

"Different industries have been impacted differently, and I think it's important to have those nuanced conversations with our customers, which we're doing," Hood said in an interview.

"But overall, I feel like our strong position in the cloud has allowed us to have good results and support our customers as they work on the next couple of years of digital transformation."

While Azure growth dipped, Hood said the rate was in line with company expectations. She said what Microsoft calls consumption-based Azure revenue, from client purchases of compute and storage services, continued to expand.

However, growth slowed for "seat-based" Azure revenue, such as from sales of businesses tools to manage employees' mobile devices, she said. The installed base rose 26% to 147 million seats, versus 34% growth to 134 million seats the quarter before.

Microsoft's total revenue rose 13% to $38.03 billion in the quarter, beating estimates of $36.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://bit.ly/3jxrriP)

The revenue beat was powered by gains in its More Personal Computing unit, as more people globally turned to its products to work and game remotely during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Revenue from the unit, the largest by sales, rose 14% to $12.9 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $11.46 billion. The unit includes Windows software, Xbox gaming consoles, online search advertising and Surface personal computers.

Microsoft said its professional networking site, LinkedIn, was hurt by the weak job market and reductions in advertising spend.

The company's commercial cloud, a closely watched metric by investors, surpassed $50 billion in annual revenue for the first time this year.

Net income fell to $11.20 billion, or $1.46 per share, from $13.19 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

By Stephen Nellis and Munsif Vengattil
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 B - -
Net income 2020 43 647 M - -
Net cash 2020 74 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 1 583 B 1 583 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 144 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 218,53 $
Last Close Price 211,75 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.37%1 583 043
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.282.77%73 471
SEA LIMITED187.05%54 605
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.96%47 515
SPLUNK INC.36.18%32 401
SYNOPSYS INC.45.04%30 111
