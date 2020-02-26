Microsoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

The company said its remaining third-quarter outlook was unchanged.

"Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated," the company said in a statement. (https://prn.to/2VlmHTI)

Microsoft is the second company in the trillion dollar club to withdraw outlook. Earlier this month, Apple said that it may not be able to meet its March-quarter sales forecast.

The software maker had previously expected the unit, which houses Windows, to post third-quarter revenue between $10.75 billion and $11.15 billion.

The coronavirus outbreak, believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

