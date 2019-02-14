Log in
Microsoft : for Healthcare Innovation Award Winners at HIMSS 2019

02/14/2019

The winners of the 2019 Microsoft for Healthcare Innovation Awards were announced at HIMSS19 yesterday during the Microsoft Health Forum. Each year, the awards acknowledge health and life sciences organizations and their technology solution partners that are achieving innovation excellence with a Microsoft-based solution.

We're always excited to highlight the achievements of our forward-thinking customers and partners as they advance digital transformation in health. Here are the winners in each of the submission categories:

Award Category: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and KenSci

To better understand which patients are at the highest risk of COPD, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde worked with KenSci to leverage AI and Machine Learning to predict long-term hospital stays based on clinical history, socio-economic factors and risk to stratify the top 20% high risk patients likely to admit for the first time due to COPD, in order to drive preventive intervention.

Award Category: Empower Your Care Teams and Employees

Vision Source, LP and Kno2

To meet the needs of populations with diabetes, Vision Source needed to establish a nationwide interoperability network for their 3,350 independent locations. As a result, Vision Source selected Kno2's Interoperability as a Service, enabling immediate access to over 2 million referring providers through the nation's major health information networks: Direct, referral networks, care quality, and those connected through Commonwell Health Alliance.

Award Category: Engage Your Patients & Enable Personalized Care

Premera Blue Cross

Premera Scout™ is an intelligent virtual assistant that helps customers find the information they need to make the most of their health plan. Premera powers this solution using advanced AI from Microsoft Healthcare. Guided by a customer-centered strategy, Premera transforms complicated and confusing experiences to simple and easy ones.

Award Category: Optimize Clinical Operational Effectiveness & Improve Outcomes

Prediction of Patient Placement (POPP) Team at Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital uses Prediction of Patient Placement (POPP), a real time forecasting tool to predict incoming admissions from the Emergency Department. This tool enables proactive coordination of downstream operations in order to reduce transfer wait time. The model uses hospital-specific, historical data and is EHR- and hospital-agnostic.

Award Category: Outstanding Innovation

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and DNAnexus

A partnership between St. Jude, DNAnexus, and Microsoft developed the St. Jude Cloud, a secure cloud-based data-sharing and collaboration environment, to provide researchers access to an extensive public repository of pediatric cancer genomics data, accelerated data mining, analysis and visualization capabilities.

Award Category: Transform the Care Continuum & Reimagine Healthcare

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Johns Hopkins Medicine developed the Precision Medicine Analytics Platform (PMAP) to empower faculty to make discoveries; improve diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes; and lower the cost of care. PMAP is comprised of two parts: Discovery - for faculty researchers to fuel the discovery of new insights and algorithms; and Care Delivery - after discovery medical validation, promoted for use by other physicians.

Thank you to our judges

In addition to acknowledging the innovative solutions of the award recipients, we would like to thank each of the distinguished judges who reviewed this year's entries:

  • Ahmad Hashem, MD, PhD, CEO, Boston Biopharma, Inc.
  • Benjamin Rooks, Managing Director, ST Advisors, Inc.
  • Gienna Shaw, Senior Writer, Amendola Communications
  • Jane Sarasohn-Kahn, MA (Econ), MHSA, Health Economist and Advisor, THINK-Health and Health Populi blog
  • Jay Srini, FHIMSS, Chief Strategist, SCS Ventures; Adjunct Associate Professor, SHRS, University of Pittsburgh
  • Keith Fraidenburg, MBA, EVP & COO, CHIME
  • Melinda Richter, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS
  • Michael Docktor, MD, Gastroenterologist, Clinical Director of Innovation @ Boston Children's Hospital / Harvard Medical School
  • Taren Grom, Founding Partner/Editor, PharmaVOICE
  • Victoria (Vicky) L. Tiase, MSN, RN-BC, Director - Informatics Strategy, New York Presbyterian Hospital

What's your story?

Congratulations again to our winners. We would love to hear how your health organization is creating better experiences and delivering better care, please share with us through email, Facebook, or Twitter.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
