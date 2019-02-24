Microsoft : hails revamped goggles as more immersive and easy to wear

Slipping on the carbon fibre goggles is as "simple as putting on your favourite hat", Microsoft developer Alex Kipman told a launch event at the mobile industry's biggest trade fair in Barcelona.

Augmented reality devices overlay images as holograms on to a user's real-life field of vision, aiming to improve efficiency at businesses ranging from doctors' offices to factory floors.

Microsoft showed off how the HoloLens 2 can track eye movements, and allow wearers to feel as though they can touch and manipulate holograms - playing a hologram piano and changing the speeds on a hologram windfarm installation.

The devices were also attached to hard hats for construction workers.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by David Holmes)