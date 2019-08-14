Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/14 04:56:18 pm
132.975 USD   -3.74%
05:03pIrish regulator queries Facebook on transcription of users' audio
RE
04:53pMICROSOFT : latest privacy policy says vendors listen to voice data
RE
08/14MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : latest privacy policy says vendors listen to voice data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it updated its privacy policy to let customers know that it had been collecting voice data of its users with the help of employees and contractors.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said the company collects voice data to provide voice-enabled services for Skype and Cortana and sometimes uses vendors to assist in improving these services.

"We realized, based on questions raised recently, that we could do a better job specifying that humans sometimes review this content," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The company is the latest tech giant to admit to such practices, after media reports on Tuesday said Facebook Inc has been paying outside contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its services.

"We've updated our privacy statement and product FAQs to add greater clarity and will continue to examine further opportunities to improve," the Microsoft spokesperson said.

Tech companies in the United States have been facing broad criticism from lawmakers and regulators over their privacy practices.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Stocks treated in this article : Microsoft Corporation, Facebook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -4.64% 179.71 Delayed Quote.43.76%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.01% 133.98 Delayed Quote.33.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:03pIrish regulator queries Facebook on transcription of users' audio
RE
04:53pMICROSOFT : latest privacy policy says vendors listen to voice data
RE
08/14MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/13Google, Facebook, Amazon to testify in U.S. against French digital tax
RE
08/13MICROSOFT : Pentagon Internal Watchdog Investigating $10 Billion 'War Cloud' Con..
DJ
08/13Third Point Reduces United Technologies Stake, Boosts Netflix Position -Repor..
DJ
08/13Day of EU Reckoning Nears for Facebook -- WSJ
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/12India's Reliance bets on tech for growth, announces stake sale to Aramco
RE
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 B
EBIT 2020 48 023 M
Net income 2020 40 311 M
Finance 2020 69 656 M
Yield 2020 1,42%
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
EV / Sales2020 7,08x
EV / Sales2021 6,28x
Capitalization 1 058 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 155,12  $
Last Close Price 138,60  $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.69%1 058 268
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC64.87%35 364
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.58.05%19 882
SYNOPSYS52.14%19 805
SPLUNK INC25.63%19 781
OKTA INC108.68%15 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group