MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : 'Gears of War' announces details for next season's Gears Esports tournaments

07/15/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

This weekend, The Coalition announced that Gears Esports is partnering with PGL to create a Pro League for the upcoming 2019-2020 Season of Gears 5 Esports.

Kicking off with the launch of Gears 5 worldwide on September 10 for Xbox One, Windows 10, and with Xbox Game Pass, players from all over the world will be able to sign up and compete in regional ladders and online tournaments for weekly cash prizes. The top teams from every region - North America, Central America, Europe, Asia Pacific and, now, South America - will also be awarded with travel coverage to major international events, where they'll have the opportunity to play for massive prize pools against the top teams in the game.

Throughout the season, top amateur teams will also have the opportunity to break into the Pro League via online qualification, while the lowest ranking Pro League teams from each division will be forced to fight for their spots.

Next season, the top teams from North America, Central America and Europe can also qualify to compete in an online Pro League. The 2019-2020 Season will feature three major events leading into a World Championship, as well as a number of regional events. The top pro and amateur teams from every region - North America, Central America, Europe, Asia Pacific and, now, South America - will be awarded with travel coverage to major international events.

Photo courtesy of ELEAGUE

The announcement took place in Atlanta during the first Gears 5 Esports tournament where eight of the world's top teams competed in the ELEAGUE Gears Summer Series Invitational for a prize pool totaling $200,000. Tox Gaming continued their dominating run in Gears Esports defeating Ghost Gaming 3-1 in the finals.

Pre-order Gears 5 on the Microsoft Store or from a participating retailer to get access to the Versus Multiplayer Tech Test, also included with you Xbox Game Pass membership. The Gears 5 Versus Multiplayer Tech Test will be available to download starting July 17 with online play being active from July 19 (starting at 10 a.m. PDT) through July 22 at 10 a.m. PDT, and then active again on July 26 (at 10 a.m. PDT) until July 29 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Follow @EsportsGears on Twitter and check gears.gg regularly to say up-to-date!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 16:44:09 UTC
