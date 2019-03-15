Microsoft : ‘Minecraft' coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Excitement is building! Soon, Xbox Game Pass members will be able to build, create, and explore infinite worlds with Minecraft.

Beginning April 4, Xbox Game Pass members can join the Minecraft community of millions of players from around the world. Discover limitless ways to play and create anything you can imagine. Try to survive the night alone or share your adventure with friends in both split-screen or online multiplayer*. Build anything you can think of, explore your own unique overworld, discover mobs (both creepy and cute!) and play your Minecraft adventure your way!

Since its launch in 2009, the Minecraft community has remained one of the most active and passionate in gaming, attracting over 91 million players of all ages from virtually every country in the world. Those joining through Xbox Game Pass will enter a vibrant, global community that plays across 20 unique platforms like Windows 10, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and mobile. Xbox Game Pass players will also gain access to an ever-expanding array of content for purchase via the in-game Minecraft Marketplace, which contains over 1,000 pieces of content from 60 distinct creators.

Plus, with Minecraft´s free content updates, you´ll always find new environments to explore, tools to create, and mobs to meet. Last summer, the Update Aquatic filled Minecraft´s oceans with new items, blocks, and mobs like Turtles and Dolphins, and the upcoming Village & Pillage update will expand the game even further later this spring. There´s no better time to bring Minecraft to Xbox Game Pass!

Join Xbox Game Pass Today

Xbox Game Pass is the new way for you to discover your next favorite game. Enjoy Minecraft and over 100 other great games for one low monthly price. Plus, even more games are added all the time, including highly-anticipated Xbox One exclusives the day they're released. If you haven't tried Xbox Game Pass, join today and get your first month for $1.

For more information on Minecraft, stay tuned to Xbox Wire and Minecraft.net.

*Online multiplayer on Xbox requires Xbox Live Gold, sold separately.