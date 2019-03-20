Microsoft : ‘Sea of Thieves' anniversary update coming April 30

Today, we are celebrating a year of adventures in Sea of Thieves! It's been both humbling and awe-inspiring to see millions of players from all over the world set sail and create their own stories on the Sea of Thieves. On behalf of everyone at Rare, I'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who's played and made Sea of Thieves what it is today.

While it's been an amazing first year, we're not done yet. With four major updates, nine time-limited events and more than thirty game updates, we're still just getting started. We're as excited about Sea of Thieves today as we were a year ago, and I'm pleased to be able to share with you a big reason why - The Anniversary Update, our biggest content update so far, will be coming free to all players on April 30.

The Anniversary Update is a game changer that takes Sea of Thieves to a whole new level. Packed full of new content that's guaranteed to have something for everyone, tune into a series of live streams on Mixer, Twitch and YouTube where we'll share more details, insights and glimpses from behind the scenes on the run-up to April 30:

17:00BST (9:00 a.m. PT) Wednesday, April 10 Anniversary Preview: The Arena Find out more about the all-new competitive game mode that will let you and your friends test yourselves against other crews in fun and fast-paced matches to amass the most loot. 17:00BST (9:00 a.m. PT) Tuesday, April 16 Anniversary Preview: The Hunter's Call The Hunter's Call is a new trading company that gives you more ways to play and progress towards Pirate Legend. Find out more about what you can do, the company behind it and the rewards on offer. 17:00BST (9:00 a.m. PT) Tuesday, April 23 Anniversary Preview: Tall Tales - Shores of Gold This is Sea of Thieves like you've never seen it before. Tall Tales are a collection of story-rich quests that are played out in our shared world and can be fully experienced by yourself or with your crew. This first collection, 'Shores of Gold', invites you to embark on an epic adventure of love, honour and betrayal in search of the mythical Shores of Gold.

Join the party

To say thank you to our wonderful community for their support over the past year, we have a range of goodies on offer to help everyone celebrate. These are all available now, so go get 'em!

New Mercenary Voyages offering medleys in The Shores of Plenty and Devil's Roar, together with a new Reaper's Run voyage, commendations and cosmetics. There's also a special Gilded Mercenary Voyage of Legends for Pirate Legends

offering medleys in The Shores of Plenty and Devil's Roar, together with a new Reaper's Run voyage, commendations and cosmetics. There's also a special for Pirate Legends Captain Bones' Original Pirate Cutlass has been added to the weapons chest for any player who played in Year One

has been added to the weapons chest for any player who played in Year One Any player who attained Pirate Legends status during Year One will receive a Golden Legendary Tankard , a Golden Legendary Hurdy Gurdy , a Golden Legendary Blunderbuss together with Golden Legendary ship customisations including a sail, hull and figurehead

, a , a together with including a sail, hull and figurehead All players will be able to purchase the Golden Sailor Hat and Golden Sailor Cannons from any Outpost shop for just 320 gold between today and the launch of the Anniversary Update

and from any Outpost shop for just 320 gold between today and the launch of the Anniversary Update A range of Sea of Thieves themed Gamerpics you can use to personalise your Xbox Live page

you can use to personalise your Xbox Live page No pirate birthday would be complete without a sing-song, so we're pleased to announce that we are releasing We Shall Sail Together free through digital outlets (Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Music and Tidal). Make sure you have a listen to get you in the pirate spirit!

Thank you again to all the players who have joined us on this journey with Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. We couldn't be more excited to bring you the Anniversary Update on April 30 and to share more details soon. See you on the seas!

New to Sea of Thieves? Join the adventure with Xbox Game Pass or on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. If you haven't tried Xbox Game Pass yet, join today and get your first month for $1. Prospective pirates can learn more at xbox.com/seaofthieves or visit the Sea of Thieves website at SeaofThieves.com to embark on an epic journey with one of gaming's most welcoming communities.