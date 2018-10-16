Microsoft : mourns the passing of co-founder Paul Allen

Microsoft is mourning the passing of Paul Allen, a renowned philanthropist and business leader who co-founded the company more than four decades ago. He was 65.

Allen died Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to a statement from Vulcan Inc. on behalf of the Allen family, Vulcan Inc. and the Paul G. Allen Network.

In a written statement, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella noted Allen's huge impact on technology and much more:

'Paul Allen's contributions to our company, our industry and to our community are indispensable. As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world. I have learned so much from him - his inquisitiveness, curiosity and push for high standards are something that will continue to inspire me and all of us at Microsoft.

'Our hearts are with Paul's family and loved ones. Rest in peace.'

