MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
01/16 04:00:01 pm
105.38 USD   +0.35%
01/15Living the tech dream, thanks to a novel apprenticeship program
RE
01/14MICROSOFT CORPORATION : In an accumulation phase
01/07Amazon Takes Market Cap Crown -- Update
DJ
Microsoft : outlines commitment to help address affordable housing in the Puget Sound region

0
01/16/2019 | 10:39pm EST

As one of Washington State's largest employers, Microsoft has for decades worked to enhance economic growth for all, create new opportunities for more individuals to participate in that growth, and protect and improve the quality of life enjoyed by Washington residents. Microsoft invests in the continued health and vitality of Washington State by advancing community and public affairs initiatives that aim to make our home state a great place to work and live. Microsoft supports programs and organizations that address the needs of people and communities throughout the region, and gives broadly to priority areas of education, human services and family-friendly arts and culture.

Microsoft Philanthropies awards cash grants to nonprofit organizations through an invitation-only application process. For inquiries, please contact affordablehousing@microsoft.com, and note that we will not be able to reply to every inquiry received.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 03:38:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 912 M
Net income 2019 34 351 M
Finance 2019 67 223 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 22,97
P/E ratio 2020 20,30
EV / Sales 2019 5,76x
EV / Sales 2020 5,12x
Capitalization 783 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.39%783 358
RED HAT-0.02%30 907
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC6.00%22 275
SPLUNK INC11.39%16 895
CITRIX SYSTEMS4.48%14 285
SYNOPSYS5.02%13 069
