Microsoft : to Test New Videogame-Streaming Service

By Sarah E. Needleman

LOS ANGELES -- Microsoft Corp. said on Sunday it will begin publicly testing its new videogame-streaming initiative in October, just ahead of when Google's competing service is slated to launch.

At a press event Sunday before the game industry's annual E3 expo here, Microsoft said the test will enable people to stream any Xbox One game to a mobile device though it didn't say which ones.

Last week, Alphabet Inc.'s Google said it plans to launch a game-streaming service in November with roughly 30 games. It will be accessible on computers, laptops, TVs and its own Pixel 3 devices. Analysts said they were skeptical it would have a strong start because most of the games that will be available at launch are older. Google said it plans to add more games down the line.

At Microsoft's event, the tech giant showed off 60 games coming to its Xbox One system and Windows PCs, including more than a dozen exclusives from its own studios. It also said its next-generation console will come out in late 2020 and will include a custom-designed processor made in partnership with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. At the same time, it plans to release a new installment of its popular "Halo" franchise, the company said.

Microsoft also focused on the company's subscription services such as Game Pass and Xbox Live. But actor Keanu Reeves drew the biggest cheers when he appeared on stage to promote "Cyberpunk 2077," a new game he stars in from Polish game developer CD Projekt Red.

Sony Corp. isn't hosting a press event this year on the sidelines of the E3 expo, which officially kicks off Tuesday. The company told Wired magazine in April it is working on a new console to succeed the PlayStation 4 but didn't reveal a launch date or mention new streaming capabilities. Sony's PlayStation Now service enables streaming, though only with select older games.

