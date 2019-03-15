Log in
Microsoft : to celebrate education changemakers at E2 April 3-4 in Paris

03/15/2019 | 10:19am EDT

Just a few months ago, we announced our next Education Exchange (E2) event in Paris. This year's Microsoft Education Exchange (E2) event will be held in Paris, France, from April 3 through April 4, 2019, with the support of local and international governments.

This will be our fifth annual E2 | Education Exchange. The event is all about celebrating the incredible work done by changemakers in education from around the globe. The essence of E2 is celebration, recognition, collaboration and inspiration.

This year, we're excited to come together in Paris to congratulate the many heroes in classrooms around the world. You can tune in live on the Microsoft Education Facebook page.

Join us live on the Microsoft Education Facebook page for the Keynotes:

New this year: Check out our video series, 'Who's new in EDU,' streaming live from E2 in Paris, to better understand how these incredible educators became the changemakers they are today. Watch and see how you could become the next MIEExpert at E2 in 2020!

Join us on Twitter and follow along!

  • Road2E2: Check out the stream of amazing videos and social posts from educators all over the world by following #MicrosoftEDU and #Road2E2. Join the conversation and support your fellow educators!

More highlights to expect during the week of E2:

  • The Learning Marketplace and new 'You Can in :90' videos shot live from the event. The Learning Marketplace is a mini trade show where educators showcase their work. It gives participating educators the chance to see how other teachers are using Microsoft technologies in their classrooms and lets Microsoft employees learn how teachers and students are applying the tools we create. Teachers gather new lesson ideas, make connections and leave inspired.
  • Microsoft Certifications: During the event, educators can get certified as a Microsoft Certified Educator (MCE), Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) or Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA). Over 180 educators took exams during the last event. This was an ambitious undertaking, as many of the courses were new and required increased proficiency in the tools.

Educators are our heroes. The community of Microsoft Innovative Educators, with all you do to serve your students, is truly humbling. Each day, you help your students thrive by providing the best learning experiences possible, preparing them to lead our world tomorrow. To attend E2, start by becoming an MIEExpert.

Join us next year and become a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert

We invite all educators to join the Microsoft Educator Community - there you'll find on-demand professional development and training courses that can lead to becoming a certified Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE). After becoming a certified Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE), you can continue your journey toward becoming a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert (MIEE). Nominations will be open from April 15 - July 15, 2019.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 14:18:05 UTC
