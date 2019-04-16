Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : turned down facial-recognition sales on human rights concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 07:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California

PALO ALTO (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp recently rejected a California law enforcement agency’s request to install facial recognition technology in officers’ cars and body cameras due to human rights concerns, company President Brad Smith said on Tuesday.

Microsoft concluded it would lead to innocent women and minorities being disproportionately held for questioning because the artificial intelligence has been trained on mostly white and male pictures.

AI has more cases of mistaken identity with women and minorities, multiple research projects have found.

“Anytime they pulled anyone over, they wanted to run a face scan” against a database of suspects, Smith said without naming the agency. After thinking through the uneven impact, “we said this technology is not your answer.”

Speaking at a Stanford University conference on “human-centered artificial intelligence,” Smith said Microsoft had also declined a deal to install facial recognition on cameras blanketing the capital city of an unnamed country that the nonprofit Freedom House had deemed not free. Smith said it would have suppressed freedom of assembly there.

On the other hand, Microsoft did agree to provide the technology to an American prison, after the company concluded that the environment would be limited and that it would improve safety inside the unnamed institution.

Smith explained the decisions as part of a commitment to human rights that he said was increasingly critical as rapid technological advances empower governments to conduct blanket surveillance, deploy autonomous weapons and take other steps that might prove impossible to reverse.

Microsoft said in December it would be open about shortcomings in its facial recognition and asked customers to be transparent about how they intended to use it, while stopping short of ruling out sales to police.

Smith has called for greater regulation of facial recognition and other uses of artificial intelligence, and he warned Tuesday that without that, companies amassing the most data might win the race to develop the best AI in a “race to the bottom.”

He shared the stage with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, who urged tech companies to refrain from building new tools without weighing their impact.

“Please embody the human rights approach when you are developing technology,” said Bachelet, a former president of Chile.

Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw declined to name the prospective customers the company turned down.

(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Greg Mitchell and Lisa Shumaker)

By Joseph Menn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:31pMICROSOFT : turned down facial-recognition sales on human rights concerns
RE
05:28pMICROSOFT : Meet the newest member of the Xbox One family – the Xbox One S..
PU
05:25pMICROSOFT : New Xbox One S Won't Play Videogame Discs
DJ
05:18pMICROSOFT : April 2019 Xbox Update begins rolling out
PU
12:08pMICROSOFT : Could blockchain become government's best ally in driving tax compli..
PU
11:58aMICROSOFT : Find out what Xbox is planning for E3 2019 in June
PU
11:43aNEW FROM TURN 10 STUDIOS : ‘Forza Street' for PC and mobile devices
PU
10:13aMICROSOFT : Australia's Downer uses AI, intelligent cloud and IoT to optimize tr..
PU
09:38aLUCAS JOPPA ON AI FOR EARTH : ‘We need to do some radical things and we ne..
PU
09:08aMICROSOFT : ‘Netizens' highlights the need for collaboration to fight onli..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 537 M
Net income 2019 34 258 M
Finance 2019 58 111 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 27,35
P/E ratio 2020 24,17
EV / Sales 2019 7,02x
EV / Sales 2020 6,29x
Capitalization 929 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 129 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.08%928 721
RED HAT3.83%32 225
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC28.62%27 411
SPLUNK INC28.45%20 212
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.49.45%18 294
SYNOPSYS39.57%17 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About