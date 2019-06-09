Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : unveils next-gen 'Project Scarlett' Xbox console, to release in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 06:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen next to a cloud in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Sunday unveiled its next-generation Xbox console, known as "Project Scarlett," which is set to hit store shelves during the 2020 holiday season.

The device will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X console and be powered by an Advanced Micro Devices chip, the company said during its Xbox E3 conference in Los Angeles.

The console will show up to 120 frames per second, or twice the average TV, and include a solid-state drive, Microsoft said, allowing game to load much faster than on its older mechanical hard drives.

The latest version of Microsoft's popular "Halo" videogame will be launched along with the new console.

(This story corrects first paragraph to say 2020.)

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
06:06pMICROSOFT : unveils next-gen 'Project Scarlett' Xbox console, to release in 2020
RE
07:15aMICROSOFT : Small Businesses Aren't Rushing Into AI
DJ
05:03aCHINA CALLS IN FOREIGN TECH FIRMS AF : sources
RE
06/08China Warns Tech Companies About Complying With Trade Restrictions -- Update
DJ
06/08SQUIRE MINING : Signs LOI with Core Scientific in US$6.37 Million Deal
AQ
06/07TEACHERS : Celebrate oceans with Skype in the Classroom
PU
06/07NEXT GENERATION WASHINGTON : Brad Smith's 2019 legislative session recap
PU
06/07MICROSOFT : Louisville signs alliance with Microsoft to accelerate city's AI pra..
PU
06/07MICROSOFT : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference Transcrip..
PU
06/06ALPHABET : Google's Stadia Streaming Service to Arrive in November -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 125 B
EBIT 2019 41 756 M
Net income 2019 35 070 M
Finance 2019 63 241 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 28,98
P/E ratio 2020 25,73
EV / Sales 2019 7,56x
EV / Sales 2020 6,73x
Capitalization 1 007 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.37%918 312
RED HAT5.58%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.09%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.50.81%17 340
SYNOPSYS43.61%17 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About