Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Microsoft updates terms on data privacy amid EU probe

0
11/18/2019 | 12:05am EST
Microsoft holds device-launching event in Barcelona ahead of the 2019 Mobile World Congress

Microsoft said on Monday it was updating the privacy provisions of its commercial cloud contracts after European regulators found its deals with European Union institutions failed to protect data in line with EU law.

The EDPS, the EU's data watchdog, opened an investigation in April to assess whether Microsoft's contracts with the European Commission and other EU institutions met data protection rules. It raised concerns about compliance in October.

In a statement on its website addressing the issue, Microsoft said: "We will increase our data protection responsibilities for a subset of processing that Microsoft engages in when we provide enterprise services."

The company, the only major cloud provider to offer such terms in the European Economic Area and beyond, expects to offer the new provisions to public sector and enterprise customers in early 2020.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 B
EBIT 2020 49 637 M
Net income 2020 41 382 M
Finance 2020 71 780 M
Yield 2020 1,34%
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
EV / Sales2020 7,64x
EV / Sales2021 6,79x
Capitalization 1 144 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 160,65  $
Last Close Price 149,97  $
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION47.65%1 144 092
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.93%29 967
SYNOPSYS65.85%20 997
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.55.20%18 934
SPLUNK INC.13.69%18 397
SEA LIMITED221.38%16 853
