Financials ($) Sales 2019 124 B EBIT 2019 40 913 M Net income 2019 34 351 M Finance 2019 67 223 M Yield 2019 1,75% P/E ratio 2019 23,32 P/E ratio 2020 20,61 EV / Sales 2019 5,85x EV / Sales 2020 5,21x Capitalization 795 B Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 33 Average target price 125 $ Spread / Average Target 21% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.66% 800 399 RED HAT -0.88% 30 774 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 7.33% 22 774 SPLUNK INC 11.30% 17 130 CITRIX SYSTEMS 3.32% 14 126 SYNOPSYS 3.23% 13 002