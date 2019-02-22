Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : workers demand it drop $480 million U.S. Army contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 06:41pm EST
A Microsoft store is pictured in New York City

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Several Microsoft Corp employees on Friday demanded that the company cancel a $480 million hardware contract with the U.S. Army and stop developing "any and all weapons technologies."

The organizing effort, described to Reuters by three Microsoft workers, offers the latest example in the last year of tech employees protesting cooperation with governments on emerging technologies.

Microsoft won a contract in November to supply the Army with at least 2,500 prototypes of augmented reality headsets, which digitally displays contextual information in front of a user's eyes. The government has said the devices would be used on the battlefield and in training to improve soldiers "lethality, mobility and situational awareness."

In a petition to Microsoft executives, posted on Twitter, workers said they "did not sign up to develop weapons, and we demand a say in how our work is used." They called on the company to develop "a public-facing acceptable use policy" for its technology and an external review board to publicly enforce it.

Microsoft and the U.S. Army did not immediately respond to requests to comment. Company President Brad Smith said in an October blog post it remained committed to assisting the military.

"We'll engage not only actively but proactively across the U.S. government to advocate for policies and laws that will ensure that AI and other new technologies are used responsibly and ethically," Smith wrote.

Though many governments want to better draw upon the expertise of the biggest U.S. tech companies, fresh employee resistance has added a new challenge to already complicated relationships.

Worker pushback led Alphabet Inc last year to announce it would not renew a Pentagon contract in which its artificial intelligence technology is used to analyze drone imagery.

In other cases, employee criticism has invited greater public scrutiny to deals, such as $10 billion cloud computing contract yet to be awarded and various contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

One Microsoft worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was unclear whether any of the lead petitioners' work touches the Army contract because the company's services are intertwined. Another said several organizers work in the company's cloud computing division, which is competing with rivals Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services to gain more government work.

(The story corrects headline to read $480 million, not $450 million.)

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Paresh Dave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
06:41pMICROSOFT : workers demand it drop $480 million U.S. Army contract
RE
09:51aEXXON : Using Microsoft Cloud Technology in Permian Operations
DJ
08:02aMICROSOFT : Albertsons Companies to Transform Experiences for Shoppers with Micr..
PR
02/21TEACHER SUPRIYA SHIVGUNDE : How Skype in the Classroom brought penguins to my sc..
PU
02/21MICROSOFT : New AI, mixed reality business solutions lead the way for Microsoft ..
PU
02/21Google's new cloud boss has big task to catch rivals, Reuters data show
RE
02/20MICROSOFT : says discovers hacking targeting democratic institutions in Europe
RE
02/20MICROSOFT : New studies highlight how AI is transforming productivity and accele..
PU
02/20NEW RESEARCH : Emotion and Cognition in the Age of AI
PU
02/20MICROSOFT : Savvy Business Leaders podcast series debuts
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 532 M
Net income 2019 34 303 M
Finance 2019 58 111 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 24,73
P/E ratio 2020 21,89
EV / Sales 2019 6,30x
EV / Sales 2020 5,65x
Capitalization 839 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.49%839 417
RED HAT3.80%32 329
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC15.80%24 679
SPLUNK INC26.29%19 569
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS26.66%15 631
SYNOPSYS22.25%15 149
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.