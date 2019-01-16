New to Xbox Game Pass: ‘We Happy Few,' ‘Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor,' ‘The LEGO Movie Videogame' and more

Hi, Xbox Game Pass friends! Don't want to freak you out, but we turned around today and suddenly there were even more games sitting on our desk. We're going to need a bigger desk… and you're going to need some free time, because there's so many games on the way.

Now let's get to some details on our latest games:

We Happy Few (January 17) - Xbox One X Enhanced

A first-person action game set in a retro-futuristic alternate 1960s England. Conformity is key, and a drug called Joy makes everyone's problems go away - unless, of course, you're a rotten Downer. Play as a plucky bunch of moderately terrible people trying to escape from a lifetime of cheerful denial in the city of Wellington Wells. You'll have to fight or blend in with the drug-addled inhabitants, most of whom don't take kindly to people who won't abide by their not-so-normal rules.

The LEGO Movie Videogame (January 17)

The LEGO Movie Videogame puts players in the role of Emmet, an ordinary, rules-following, perfectly average LEGO minifigure who is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person and the key to saving the world. Based on the humorous and action-packed events from the film, players guide him as he is drafted into a fellowship of strangers on an epic quest to stop an evil tyrant, a journey for which Emmet is hopelessly and hilariously underprepared. With unexpected moments and twists at every level, gamers will build their way through a uniquely LEGO adventure on their ultimate mission to bring creativity to their LEGO world.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (January 24)

Slain at the Black Gate along with your friends, family, and sworn brothers, the ancient Elven Wraith, Celebrimbor, offered you a chance for revenge. Now you must battle powerful Warchiefs who will gloat over past victories and bear grudges - and scars - from past defeats. Find unlikely allies, battle ferocious creatures, and experience a Middle-earth adventure like no other. Your story will grow and become uniquely your own after each battle, until you stand before the ultimate architect of your downfall - the Black Hand of Sauron himself.

Saints Row: The Third (January 24)

The open world, crazy mayhem, action adventure series returns as you now find yourself trying to protect the Third Street Saints brand name (and its turf). Enter the Syndicate, a global criminal empire who doesn't take kindly to someone else grabbing all the headlines and attention. Now they expect the Saints to pay tribute and fall in line; that ain't gonna happen. Take back Steelport - and the Saints' reputation - by any means necessary.

And, don't forget that we also dropped Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 last week.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (January 10)

Take the epic battle to all new heights in 3v3 matches featuring fan-favorite characters from the Marvel and Capcom Universes. This definitive version includes all DLC and modes that made the original a staple in the fighting game genre.

You better get your game on with these gems before we hit you with our next game drop! Crackdown 3 hits Xbox Game Pass on the day and date of its worldwide release on February 15, plus a bunch more are coming atcha in February and beyond.

Aaaaannnddd finally, ICYMI, the Design Innovate Communicate Entertain (D.I.C.E) Awards nominations include two Xbox Game Pass games: Forza Horizon 4 was nominated for Best Racing Game, and Sea of Thieves was nominated for Online Game of the Year. Congratulations to all D.I.C.E Award nominees, and fire up that console stat to experience Forza Horizon 4 and Sea of Thieves, if you haven't already.

