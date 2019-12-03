Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/02 04:00:00 pm
149.55 USD   -1.21%
OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization

12/03/2019 | 04:32am EST

By Giulia Petroni

OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Tuesday that it agreed on a strategic partnership with Microsoft to implement its digitization strategy.

The Austrian energy company said it will adopt Microsoft technologies such as cloud platforms to improve data storage and processing capacity, as well as Office 365 for its employees.

The companies will collaborate to identify innovative solutions for the energy industry based on cloud-computing technologies, artificial intelligence, big data and mixed reality, OMV said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.21% 149.55 Delayed Quote.47.24%
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -0.73% 51.36 End-of-day quote.33.06%
WTI 0.66% 56.39 Delayed Quote.27.86%
