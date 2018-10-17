Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Search engine Baidu becomes first China firm to join U.S. AI ethics group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:49am CEST
Members of staff work at the Baidu booth during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese search engine Baidu Inc has become the first Chinese company to join an artificial intelligence (AI) ethics group led by top U.S. tech firms, amid wider political clashes over AI competition between China and the United States.

The Partnership on AI (PAI), which counts Alphabet Inc Google, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc as members, is a body that develops ethical guidelines for AI research, including ensuring research does not violate international conventions or human rights.

Last year China's industry ministry named Baidu as one of four national AI champions, and the search firm has invested heavily in autonomous driving and deep learning in recent years.

"Baidu's admission represents the beginning of PAI's entrance into China. We will continue to add new members in China and around the world as we grow," said PAI in a statement on Tuesday.

The inclusion of Baidu in the group comes as Chinese and U.S. companies are looking to ramp up cooperation on AI, despite a looming political scuffle between the U.S. and China over technology transfers.

Last year China laid out a roadmap to become a world leader in AI by 2025, with plans to invest roughly $400 billion in the industry in the coming years.

The ambitions have rankled the U.S. government, which has discussed plans to bolster security reviews of cutting-edge technology, including AI, over fears that China could access technology of strategic military importance.

China's AI roadmap encourages technology sharing between private, public and military research groups.

Despite the clash, U.S. companies have expanded their AI presence in China while Baidu and other Chinese firms have launched AI research labs in the United States.

Last month China's cyber ministry hosted Google, Amazon Inc and Microsoft Corp at its annual AI forum. All three companies have launched AI research labs in China over the past year, despite tightening censorship and data restrictions that limit the companies' involvement in the market.

At the forum, top government officials stressed that China's development of AI technology would be ethically conducted, adding that they have plans to retrain workers who lose their jobs to AI.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.78% 1133.08 Delayed Quote.4.66%
AMAZON.COM 3.35% 1819.96 Delayed Quote.50.58%
APPLE 2.20% 222.15 Delayed Quote.31.25%
BAIDU 1.54% 203.21 Delayed Quote.-14.56%
FACEBOOK 3.43% 158.78 Delayed Quote.-13.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 3.16% 111 Delayed Quote.25.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:49aSearch engine Baidu becomes first China firm to join U.S. AI ethics group
RE
10/16MICROSOFT : Fiscal Year 2018 Annual Report
PU
10/16Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
RE
10/16Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
RE
10/16MICROSOFT : Buying renewable energy should be easy — here’s one way ..
PU
10/16MICROSOFT : Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 available today
PU
10/16MICROSOFT : What’s next for Surface Hub 2
PU
10/16MICROSOFT : mourns the passing of co-founder Paul Allen
PU
10/16PAUL ALLEN : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
RE
10/16MICROSOFT : CEO Satya Nadella’s statement on the passing of Paul Allen
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16PORTFOLIO REHAB : A Really Long-Overdue Update 
10/16How To Play 'Software As A Service' 
10/16BRUNCH, CRAFT BEER & INVESTING : Embracing Volatility & Managing Risk 
10/16Economic Data, Earnings Give U.S. Futures A Bump (Wall Street Breakfast Podca.. 
10/16WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Calm Returns To The Markets? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 214 M
Net income 2019 32 833 M
Finance 2019 69 719 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 26,24
P/E ratio 2020 22,62
EV / Sales 2019 6,27x
EV / Sales 2020 5,55x
Capitalization 840 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 124 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.79%840 207
RED HAT2.86%21 559
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.26%19 295
SPLUNK INC21.87%15 182
CITRIX SYSTEMS15.81%13 909
SYNOPSYS3.38%13 094
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.