MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
My previous session
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/17 01:48:12 pm
105.465 USD   +0.08%
01/15Living the tech dream, thanks to a novel apprenticeship program
RE
01/14MICROSOFT CORPORATION : In an accumulation phase
01/07Amazon Takes Market Cap Crown -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Security researchers: Bug bounty program for Azure DevOps added

01/17/2019 | 01:24pm EST

It is my pleasure to announce another exciting expansion of the Microsoft Bounty Programs. Today, we are adding a security bug bounty program for Azure DevOps in partnership with the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) to our suite of Bounty programs.

Our Bounty program rewards independent security researchers who find flaws and report them to us responsibly. We'll publicly recognize the researchers who report these security issues, and for high-severity bugs we'll present payments of up to $20,000 USD.

These rewards help motivate researchers to find security vulnerabilities in our services and let us correct them before they're exploited by attackers. You can find the details of our Bug Bounty program with MSRC.

Security has always been a passion of mine, and I see this program as a natural complement to our existing security framework. We'll continue to employ careful code reviews and examine the security of our infrastructure. We'll still run our security scanning and monitoring tools. And we'll keep assembling a red team on a regular basis to attack our own systems to identify weaknesses.

If you're interested in the way our team approaches security and how we continue to evolve our thinking and practices, then I'd encourage you to watch the video of my talk 'Mindset shift to a DevSecOps culture.'

This program will help us provide the highest level of security for our customers, protect customer data, and ensure the availability of Azure DevOps. I'm looking forward to seeing what we learn from working more closely with the security community.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 18:23:15 UTC
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
01:24pSECURITY RESEARCHERS : Bug bounty program for Azure DevOps added
PU
12:54pMICROSOFT : and Verizon Media strengthen search partnership
PU
09:19aIn 5G play, Vodafone and IBM link up cloud systems for business
RE
03:06aMICROSOFT : Moovly Integrates with Microsoft OneDrive, Driving Customer Value in..
AQ
12:30aMICROSOFT'S ANSWER TO SEATTLE AREA'S : $500 Million
DJ
01/16MICROSOFT : commits $500 million to tackle affordable housing crisis in Puget So..
PU
01/16MICROSOFT : outlines commitment to help address affordable housing in the Puget ..
PU
01/16MICROSOFT : announces quarterly earnings release date
PR
01/16BY DEVS, FOR DEVS : Meet new Garage projects XAML Studio and Team Retrospectives
PU
01/16NEW TO XBOX GAME PASS : ‘We Happy Few,' ‘Middle-earth: Shadow of Mor..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 910 M
Net income 2019 34 350 M
Finance 2019 67 123 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 23,72
P/E ratio 2020 20,96
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
EV / Sales 2020 5,31x
Capitalization 809 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.39%808 920
RED HAT-0.02%30 991
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC6.00%22 420
SPLUNK INC11.39%17 260
CITRIX SYSTEMS4.48%14 426
SYNOPSYS5.02%13 299
