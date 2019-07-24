Log in
SoftBank to announce $40 billion investment in second Vision Fund: WSJ

07/24/2019 | 03:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - SoftBank Corp is expected to announce a $40 billion investment in its new technology fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The company has been raising cash for the sequel to its $100 billion Vision Fund. It has secured investments from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Standard Chartered Plc and is in talks with Microsoft Corp, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank's board is set to approve a $40 billion investment into the fund on Thursday, according to the Journal.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
