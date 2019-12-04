Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Strong subscription growth drives Slack's earnings beat; shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 06:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's direct listing in New York

Slack Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit as it signed on larger companies to its workplace communication platform, sending its shares up nearly 3% in trading after the bell.

The company competes directly with Microsoft Corp's workplace messaging platform, Teams, which grew more than 50% to roughly 20 million daily active users in the September quarter.

In the latest quarter ended Oct. 31, Slack grew by about 20% to more than 12 million daily active users.

"It may take some time for Slack to shake off the 'Microsoft overhang', but this is a step in the right direction to dispute that narrative with investors," said Rishi Jaluria from research firm DA Davidson & Co.

The company has seen strong adoption and benefits from allowing users to use other apps like Salesforce and Google Drive without leaving the platform, he added.

Slack added more than 105,000 paid users during the quarter.

It went public in June opting for a direct listing, instead of an initial public offering, at an offering price of $26 per share. Its shares soared nearly 50% on debut, taking its valuation past $23 billion.

The company forecast fourth-quarter loss between 6 cents and 7 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 6 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It forecast current-quarter revenue between $172 million (£134.06 million) and $174 million, compared with analysts' estimates of 172.9 million.

Slack's revenue jumped nearly 60% to $168.7 million in the third quarter ended Oct.31, above analysts' average estimates of $156.0 million, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

The company's total operating expenses soared 68.4% to $142.9 million during the quarter.

However, net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $89.2 million from $47.7 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 2 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of a loss of 8 cents per share.

By Neha Malara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:05pMICROSOFT : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent..
PU
06:49pStrong subscription growth drives Slack's earnings beat; shares rise
RE
04:06pMICROSOFT : announces quarterly dividend
PR
02:59pMICROSOFT : New Alphabet chief started at Google, made name with Android
RE
12:54pMICROSOFT : holds annual shareholders meeting
PR
02:48aSuit Claims Google Lifted Site Content -- WSJ
DJ
12/03MICROSOFT : HIGHER EDUCATION COMMISSION AND MICROSOFT PAKISTAN ANNOUNCE THE LAUN..
AQ
12/03MICROSOFT : HEC and Microsoft Pakistan announce the launch of 'Imagine Cup' 2020
AQ
12/03OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
DJ
12/02Amazon Rolls Out Quantum-Computing Service
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 B
EBIT 2020 49 637 M
Net income 2020 41 333 M
Finance 2020 71 780 M
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
EV / Sales2020 7,63x
EV / Sales2021 6,78x
Capitalization 1 143 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 161,09  $
Last Close Price 149,85  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION47.24%1 139 057
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC38.85%30 167
SPLUNK INC.41.24%22 856
SYNOPSYS60.84%20 320
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.55.20%18 300
SEA LIMITED224.82%17 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group