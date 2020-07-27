Take Five: Action and reaction

(Repeats Friday item without changes)
1/TALE OF TWO CURRENCIES
The euro suddenly looks unstoppable, hitting 21-month highs
above $1.16 after the European Union set aside differences and
agreed a COVID-19 recovery fund. This signal of solidarity,
combined with monetary and budget stimulus, could propel the
currency to $1.20, some predict.
The optimism should take the sting out of upcoming German
and euro zone second-quarter gross domestic product data,
expected to show steep contractions amid the coronavirus hit.
Euro gains stem partly from dollar woes; coronavirus
outbreaks across the United States and tensions with China have
set the greenback on track for its worst month since Jan. 2018.
One hitch: In nominal trade-weighted terms, the euro is now
above 2018 peaks. If exports take a hit, euro strength won't sit
well with policymakers.
- Battered U.S. dollar 'hanging by a thread' as coronavirus
cases grow
- EU fund seen as turning point for eurozone financial assets
2/DOWN AND OUT IN CHENGDU AND HOUSTON
U.S. diplomats are clearing out of the Chengdu consulate after
their Chinese counterparts were ordered to quit Texas in the
latest round of tensions. Markets sold the moves, but not too
much because nobody's mentioned tariffs.
Yet caution is warranted. This represents a big push towards
de-coupling with Mike Pompeo saying the "old paradigm of blind
engagement" is done.
Currency markets are advising care; the yuan had its
steepest three-day selloff since late March and the U.S. dollar
is tanking for the fourth straight week.
-China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for
Houston
-Pompeo urges more assertive approach to 'Frankenstein' China
3/$2 TRILLION TECH
In 2018, Apple became the first U.S. company with a $1
trillion stock market value. Microsoft and Amazon
joined the club last year. Now the race is on for a $2
trillion market cap.
Microsoft's disappointing second-quarter earnings shifted
the focus to Amazon and Apple, which both report on Thursday and
have seen shares soar this year, thanks to strong demand for
products and services from people staying at home during the
pandemic.
Apple's 32% surge in 2020 increased its market
capitalization to $1.65 trillion, Microsoft is snapping at its
heels at $1.56 trillion, while Amazon is at $1.51 trillion.
Two others in the FAANG quintet, Facebook and Google parent
Alphabet, also have results coming up. But they are out of the
race: the latter just barely squeezes into the trillion-dollar
club.
-Microsoft cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings
growth steady
-Tech drives Nasdaq to all-time high as signs of recovery emerge
from coronavirus pandemic
3/LONG GAME?
After slashing interest rates to near zero and engaging in huge
asset buying, the U.S. Federal Reserve will probably sit on its
hands at the July 28-29 meeting.
Markets are seeking clues on its next move. The Fed doesn't
seem keen on yield curve control or negative interest rates. But
if it wants to rely on asset purchases and forward guidance
only, it might eventually need to expand QE, Fedwatchers reckon.
Also, this QE programme has spread purchases of Treasuries
pretty evenly across the curve, while the last two rounds
focused on the long end. Many predict the Fed will opt to up
purchases in the 20- to 30-year bracket; that will keep in check
the term premium - the extra return earned from holding
long-term bonds.
Yet Fed Governor Lael Brainard recently mentioned the "thick
fog of uncertainty" surrounding the U.S. economy. So for now,
the Fed might just wait for that fog to dissipate.
-Fed officials warn on 'thick fog' ahead for US economy
5/BANKING ON PROVISIONS
In the first quarter, Europe's top 40 banks set aside 22 billion
euros in provisions against loans going sour in the wake of
COVID-19. As the second-quarter earnings season kicks off, focus
is again on provisioning.
British banks set aside more in the first quarter than any
other European country. Four of them -- Barclays, Standard
Chartered, Lloyds and newly rebranded NatWest Group -- will
disclose more in the coming days.
Following the U.S. pattern, European investment banks should
be cushioned by bumper earnings for their trading arms; Deutsche
Bank has already signalled better-than-expected profits.
There are fewer bright spots for retail and
corporate-focused names. Spain's Santander and BBVA, with large
Latin American arms, also face the double whammy of loan loss
provisions and exchange rate impact.
-FACTBOX-Loan loss provisions by European banks in first quarter
-BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from
COVID crisis
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Noel Randewich in New York;
Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Dhara Ranasinghe, Iain Withers
and Rachel Armstrong in London; compiled by Sujata Rao; editing
by Larry King)