Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Teacher Supriya Shivgunde: How Skype in the Classroom brought penguins to my school in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 01:10pm EST

In my state of Maharashtra, India, the school year starts in June. I was teaching 1st grade class in the village, a rural area, between 2016 and 2017. By the time it was July, we only had three admissions in my classroom.

I started to visit parents and discuss the issue with them: Why are you not sending your child to my school? I came to learn and understand that parents were disappointed with teachers. They believe that teachers from the government school, such as mine, are not well educated and that sending their children to these schools would not lead to sustainable development. Well, all teachers here are post graduates - they completed a professional degree, and yet parents hesitate to send their child to my school. And despite a lack of transportation to schools, parents started sending their kids to the school far away from this village, about two to three kilometers. If I could convince them, parents could bring 14 kids to my closer classroom instead.

I started working with Microsoft tools like PowerPoint. I started to prepare animations on our syllabus. I prepared animated videos. I started to record students' activities and prepared interesting videos. I started to send these classroom activities to parents.

As a result, kids were happy and started to come to school regularly. In the village area, we are always facing electricity problems and, at times, the internet connection can't be counted on. Thankfully, I was able to keep working on my laptop. In 2017, I started working with the Microsoft Educator Community, earning my first badge and Certificate of MIE (Microsoft Innovative Educator).

Next, I started a journey with Skype in the Classroom and connected classrooms all over the world. In a textbook, we found a picture of a penguin - my students had never seen penguins before! We had to see more of the, so I looked up a virtual field trip through the Microsoft Educator Community. Using Skype, our class was able to visit a Penguin Park, located in Scotland. It was a great experience for us and my students were excited to see a penguin in their classroom. They started to dance! Meanwhile, parents became convinced and happy that teachers from the government school were trying to develop themselves.

@globalcitizen#TeachSDGs#msftedu@SkypeClassroom#Skype2Learn#microsoftschool

Great session with Teacher #SidraTatheer for #Karachi#Pakistan … We prepare a Paper Dove… Spreading a message of #Peace and #Harmony…. pic.twitter.com/WC3uuMzAq0

- Supriya Shivgunde (@supershivgunde) February 19, 2019

Skype in the Classroom activities helps us explore my classroom activities with other schools. We've been arranging lot of classroom activities, including one focused on protecting the environment. We learned to recycle plastic, in a way, by making a lotus out of waste spoons. We did a Skype Lesson related to plastic, in which my students learned how plastic can be harmful to living beings.

The programs also helped me to explore and advance my own skills and interested. I prepared a lesson plan in English and Marathi and published it through the education portal. Now, hundreds of countries and more than 500 schools have virtually traveled through that lesson. It's my pleasure to teach not only my classroom, but to reach out globally. Technology and social media is making a powerful impact on education and helping to change the minds of parents and students alike. Skype In Classroom helps me to collaborate, communicate, present creativity and pursue critical thinking.

Are you a changemaker like Supriya? Share your story here.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 18:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
01:10pTEACHER SUPRIYA SHIVGUNDE : How Skype in the Classroom brought penguins to my sc..
PU
09:34aMICROSOFT : New AI, mixed reality business solutions lead the way for Microsoft ..
PU
03:41aGoogle's new cloud boss has big task to catch rivals, Reuters data show
RE
02/20MICROSOFT : says discovers hacking targeting democratic institutions in Europe
RE
02/20MICROSOFT : New studies highlight how AI is transforming productivity and accele..
PU
02/20NEW RESEARCH : Emotion and Cognition in the Age of AI
PU
02/20MICROSOFT : Savvy Business Leaders podcast series debuts
PU
02/20XBOX GAME PASS ANNOUNCES NEW GAMES & : Isolation,' ‘The Walking Dead: Seas..
PU
02/20MICROSOFT : expands AccountGuard to 12 more countries in Europe to help combat c..
PU
02/20MICROSOFT : Expands Political Cybersecurity Tool in Europe After Disclosing Atta..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 541 M
Net income 2019 34 303 M
Finance 2019 58 112 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 24,22
P/E ratio 2020 21,43
EV / Sales 2019 6,16x
EV / Sales 2020 5,52x
Capitalization 822 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.50%822 078
RED HAT3.51%32 225
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC17.02%24 937
SPLUNK INC26.96%19 673
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS21.07%15 538
SYNOPSYS20.92%15 374
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.