MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Teachers: Celebrate oceans with Skype in the Classroom

0
06/07/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

Oceans are the heart of our planet, and Skype in the Classrooms celebrates them throughout the month of June in honor of World Ocean Day (June 8th). We are inviting educators around the world to explore all the available ocean-related activitiesand register for one or more to raise students' awareness about marine conservation.

This June, your class can take virtual field trips to a sea turtle rehab center to learn about turtle conservation, pick the brain of a World Wildlife Fund expert about corals, take a deep dive into the issues facing our oceans with Pulitzer Center journalists and many more. There's no doubt our guest speakers will inspire your students to love and protect our oceans. On top of that, there is a great variety of collaborative projects so you can connect with other classrooms to work together on finding solutions and taking action to protect our oceans.

Finally, why not add some fun by connecting with another class for a marine-themed Mystery Animal Skype? If you haven't yet, explore our Oceans OneNote-it has all the resources you need to help you get started with Mystery Animal Skype.

To celebrate the importance of oceans, Skype has just released a collection of ocean-themed emoticons. Open your Skype and start sharing them before, during and after your calls to spread the fun and get your students excited.

And we have more ocean emoticons coming next week!

We hope you'll join us in celebrating oceans by getting involved with one or more of our activities that will make learning relevant and fun for your students.

As always, keep sharing your favorite moments with us and our global community on Twitter (@SkypeClassroom) with #Skype2Learn #MicrosoftEDU to celebrate your students' global learning experiences.

Don't miss out exploring the rest of our FREE ocean-related resources

  1. Download ourOcean Month activity plan-full of ideas and suggestions on how to organize your Skype sessions-to guide your classroom's celebration all month long.
  2. Access the Oceans OneNotehere
  3. Download the Oceans Month 2019 Certificate your students!
  4. Take a Professional Development Courseto learn all about the importance of Teaching Marine Conservation.
  5. Discover FREE hands-on Hacking STEM lessons that you can use during Ocean Month.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 17:27:01 UTC
