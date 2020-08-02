Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TikTok's owner offers to forego stake - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 05:02am EDT

As relations between the U.S. and China deteriorate, the short-video app TikTok has emerged as a flashpoint in the dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Now, the Chinese owner of the app, ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely, in a bid to save a deal with the White House.

The latest developments are according to two people familiar with the matter.

It comes after President Trump said on Friday (July 31) he had decided to ban the popular video app.

U.S. officials have said TikTok under its Chinese parent, poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles.

ByteDance's concession would test whether Trump's threat to ban TikTok is a negotiating tactic...

or whether he's intent on cracking down on the app.

TikTok boasts it has 100 million users in the U.S.

ByteDance was previously seeking to keep a minority stake in the U.S. business of TikTok, which the White House rejected.

Under the new proposed deal, sources said ByteDance would exit completely and Microsoft would take over TikTok in the United States.

They added that some ByteDance investors that are based in the U.S. may be given the opportunity to take minority stakes in the business.

About 70% of ByteDance's outside investors come from the U.S.

ByteDance in Beijing and Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
08/01EXCLUSIVE : TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal - ..
RE
08/01MICROSOFT : and Bytedance Put TikTok Talks on Hold After Trump Signals Oppositio..
DJ
08/01Microsoft and Bytedance Put TikTok Talks on Hold After Trump Signals Oppositi..
DJ
08/01Q&A : What would a US ban on Chinese-owned app TikTok mean?
AQ
08/01MICROSOFT : in advanced talks to buy TikTok's US business
AQ
08/01MICROSOFT : Correction to Microsoft TikTok Pursuit Article July 31
DJ
08/01TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal-sources
RE
08/01MICROSOFT IN TALKS TO BUY TIKTOK : Nyt
RE
08/01Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
RE
08/01Microsoft Nears Deal With TikTok -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 985 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 1 551 B 1 551 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,35x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 228,07 $
Last Close Price 205,01 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.00%1 551 445
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.273.18%71 629
SEA LIMITED203.83%57 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.79%43 605
SPLUNK INC.40.09%33 334
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.57.51%30 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group