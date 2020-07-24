Log in
Trump nominates his top aide Christopher Liddell to head OECD

07/24/2020 | 10:08pm EDT
U.S. President Trump hosts coronavirus response task force briefing at the White House in Washington

The United States plans to nominate deputy White House chief of staff Christopher Liddell to become the next secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a senior administration official said on Friday.

The New Zealand-born former businessman handles policy coordination at President Donald Trump's White House.

The OECD is a global organization of member states with market economies that work to promote economic growth, prosperity, and sustainable development.

"The U.S. is committed to a strong and unified OECD, and intends to nominate Christopher P. Liddell to be the next Secretary General of the OECD," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Liddell, who is of dual citizenship, is a former chief financial officer of Microsoft and former vice chairman of General Motors.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 B - -
Net income 2020 43 635 M - -
Net cash 2020 74 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 1 524 B 1 524 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 144 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 227,01 $
Last Close Price 201,30 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.65%1 533 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.262.38%70 949
SEA LIMITED166.34%51 531
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC53.18%46 565
SPLUNK INC.33.25%32 080
SYNOPSYS INC.42.10%29 826
