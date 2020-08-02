Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days, Pompeo says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 11:15am EDT
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo testifies before Senate Foreign Relations Committee

President Donald Trump will take action shortly on Chinese software companies that are feeding data directly to the Beijing government, posing a risk to U.S. national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

"President Trump has said 'enough' and we're going to fix it and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

The news comes after Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One on Friday that he would issue an order for social media platform TikTok to be banned in the United States as early as Saturday.

Over the last several months, U.S. officials have repeatedly said TikTok under its current Chinese parent company, Beijing-based software firm ByteDance, poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles.

"They're true privacy issues for the American people and for a long time, a long time the United States just said 'well goodness if we're having fun with it, or if a company can make money off of it, we're going to permit that to happen,'" Pompeo said.

In response, under a recent proposal, ByteDance is willing to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok to Microsoft in a bid to make a deal with the White House, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday. That offer has gained some support from allies of the president, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

In a separate interview on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews the national security implications of foreign business deals, is looking at the matter.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
01:01pMICROSOFT : Republican senators back plan to sell TikTok's U.S. operations
RE
11:15aTrump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days, Pompeo says
RE
11:15aJuly Jobs Data Will Provide Clues on Strength of the Recovery
DJ
10:11aMicrosoft and Bytedance Put TikTok Talks on Hold After Trump Signals Oppositi..
DJ
08:15aDrillers Go Remote as Pandemic Reshapes Oil Business
DJ
08/01EXCLUSIVE : TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal - ..
RE
08/01MICROSOFT : and Bytedance Put TikTok Talks on Hold After Trump Signals Oppositio..
DJ
08/01Microsoft and Bytedance Put TikTok Talks on Hold After Trump Signals Oppositi..
DJ
08/01Q&A : What would a US ban on Chinese-owned app TikTok mean?
AQ
08/01MICROSOFT : in advanced talks to buy TikTok's US business
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 985 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 1 551 B 1 551 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,35x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 228,07 $
Last Close Price 205,01 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.00%1 551 445
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.273.18%71 629
SEA LIMITED203.83%57 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.79%43 605
SPLUNK INC.40.09%33 334
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.57.51%30 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group