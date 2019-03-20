Tune in Thursday: Big Boi of Outkast to compete in Xbox Game Pass Challenge

Seven-time Grammy® Award-winning artist, rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor and philanthropist, Big Boi, will be joining us for the next Xbox Sessions on March 21! In this episode, Big Boi will take part in the Xbox Game Pass challenge, playing two great games from the Xbox Game Pass library. Tune in on Thursday, March 21 at 4:00 p.m. PT via the Mixer Xbox Channel, Twitch Xbox Channel and YouTube Xbox Channel to see Big Boi's gaming skills in action!

Hosted by Marissa Roberto, Big Boi's Xbox Sessions episode was filmed on-site at Fader Fort, SXSW - a three-day event featuring entertainment, live performances and the VIP Xbox Game Pass Lounge where emerging artists and creatives experienced their favorite games from the 100+ titles available with Xbox Game Pass.

Catch the episode to see Big Boi compete in challenges in Forza Horizon 4 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection from the Xbox Game Pass library! If you haven't tried Xbox Game Pass, join today and get your first month for just $1. With over 100 great games for one low monthly price, plus, more games added all the time, including highly-anticipated new Xbox One exclusives the day they're released, Xbox Game Pass is the new way for you to discover and play your next favorite game.

Don't miss out on this episode, airing on Thursday, March 21 at 4:00 p.m. PST on the Mixer Xbox Channel, Twitch Xbox Channel and YouTube Xbox Channel.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more upcoming episodes of Xbox Sessions!