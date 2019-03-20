Log in
Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tune in Thursday: Big Boi of Outkast to compete in Xbox Game Pass Challenge

0
03/20/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Seven-time Grammy® Award-winning artist, rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor and philanthropist, Big Boi, will be joining us for the next Xbox Sessions on March 21! In this episode, Big Boi will take part in the Xbox Game Pass challenge, playing two great games from the Xbox Game Pass library. Tune in on Thursday, March 21 at 4:00 p.m. PT via the Mixer Xbox Channel, Twitch Xbox Channel and YouTube Xbox Channel to see Big Boi's gaming skills in action!

Hosted by Marissa Roberto, Big Boi's Xbox Sessions episode was filmed on-site at Fader Fort, SXSW - a three-day event featuring entertainment, live performances and the VIP Xbox Game Pass Lounge where emerging artists and creatives experienced their favorite games from the 100+ titles available with Xbox Game Pass.

Catch the episode to see Big Boi compete in challenges in Forza Horizon 4 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection from the Xbox Game Pass library! If you haven't tried Xbox Game Pass, join today and get your first month for just $1. With over 100 great games for one low monthly price, plus, more games added all the time, including highly-anticipated new Xbox One exclusives the day they're released, Xbox Game Pass is the new way for you to discover and play your next favorite game.

Don't miss out on this episode, airing on Thursday, March 21 at 4:00 p.m. PST on the Mixer Xbox Channel, Twitch Xbox Channel and YouTube Xbox Channel.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more upcoming episodes of Xbox Sessions!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 16:19:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 546 M
Net income 2019 34 246 M
Finance 2019 58 111 M
Yield 2019 1,52%
P/E ratio 2019 26,59
P/E ratio 2020 23,53
EV / Sales 2019 6,81x
EV / Sales 2020 6,11x
Capitalization 903 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.83%902 636
RED HAT3.53%32 142
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.34%26 925
SPLUNK INC23.56%19 145
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.40.85%17 171
SYNOPSYS29.62%16 343
