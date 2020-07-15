Twitter silences some verified accounts after wave of hacks

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - A series of high-profile
Twitter accounts were hijacked on Wednesday, with some
of the platform's top voices - including U.S. presidential
candidate Joe Biden, reality television show star Kim
Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama, billionaire Elon
Musk, and rapper Kanye West, among many others - used to solicit
digital currency.
The cause of the breach was not immediately clear and - more
than an hour after the first wave of hacks - Twitter took the
extraordinary step of preventing at least some verified accounts
from publishing messages altogether.
It was not clear whether all verified users were affected
but, if so, it would have a huge impact on the platform and its
users. Verified users include celebrities and journalists, but
also governments, politicians and heads of state.
Twitter didn't offer clarification but said in a statement
that users "may be unable to tweet or reset your password while
we review and address this incident."
The unusual scope of the problem suggested that it was not
limited to a single account or service. While account
compromises are not unusual, experts were surprised at the sheer
scale and coordination of Wednesday's incident.
"This appears to be the worst hack of a major social media
platform yet," said Dmitri Alperovitch, who co-founded
cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.
Twitter told Reuters just before 5 p.m. EDT that it was
investigating what it later called a "security incident" and
would be issuing a statement shortly. However, more than an
hour-and-a-half later, the company had still not issued any
explanation for what had happened.
Shares in the social media company tumbled almost 5 percent
in trading after the market close before paring their losses.
Earlier, some of the platform's biggest users appeared to be
struggling to re-establish control of their Twitter accounts. In
the case of billionaire Tesla Chief Executive Elon
Musk, for example, one tweet soliciting cryptocurrency was
removed and, sometime later, another one appeared, and then a
third.
Among the others affected: Amazon founder Jeff
Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder
Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber and
Apple. Several accounts of cryptocurrency-focused
organizations were also hijacked.
Biden's campaign was "in touch" with Twitter, according to a
person familiar with the matter. The person said the company had
locked down the Democrat's account "immediately following the
breach and removed the related tweet." Tesla and other affected
companies were not immediately available for comment.
Publicly available blockchain records show that the apparent
scammers have already received more than $100,000 worth of
cryptocurrency. Some experts said the incident has raised
questions about Twitter's cybersecurity.
"It's clear the company is not doing enough to protect
itself," said Oren Falkowitz, former CEO of Area 1 Security.
Alperovitch, who now chairs the Silverado Policy
Accelerator, said that, in a way, the public had dodged a bullet
so far.
"We are lucky that given the power of sending out tweets
from the accounts of many famous people, the only thing that the
hackers have done is scammed about $110,000 in bitcoins from
about 300 people," he said.
(Reporting by Chris Sanders and Anna Driver; Editing by Sandra
Maler, Diane Craft and Aurora Ellis)