Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Walmart favors 'reasonable controls' over collection and use of personal data

0
12/04/2019 | 03:45pm EST
Walmart shopping carts are seen on the parking lot ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago

Walmart Inc for the first time on Wednesday revealed the breadth of customer information it collects as it came out in favor of consumers having "reasonable controls" with regard to collection, use and sharing of personal data.

The world's largest retailer said shoppers should have an opportunity to "reasonably access, correct or delete their data while limiting the sale of their data to third parties and its use in digital advertising," as it testified at a hearing by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

The hearing, which was also attended by companies like Microsoft, was convened to examine various legislative proposals to protect consumer data privacy.

More than a dozen privacy bills have been introduced in Congress and concerns have mounted over how information is being collected and used especially by big tech companies.

Walmart said in its testimony it supports a comprehensive federal privacy law and is ready to comply with strict new privacy rules California plans to instate on Jan. 1.

Nuala O'Connor, senior vice president and chief counsel of digital citizenship at Walmart, said privacy legislation focused on a particular industry - referring to the U.S. tech sector - must be carefully crafted to avoid unintended effects on retail.

Walmart said it collects myriad different forms of customer data including personal information provided directly by consumers, personal information provided by third parties, purchase history, healthcare data, browsing information, device information and location data.

The company said it sells or rents individually identifiable customer data to third parties for business activities including fulfilling customer orders and processing payments. Also, some of Walmart's recent acquisitions share customer information with other companies, it said.

Earlier this week, a draft consumer privacy bill from Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the Commerce Committee, proposed nationwide rules for handling of personal information online and elsewhere and would override state laws.

That followed a privacy bill introduced by the top Democrat on the committee, Maria Cantwell.

A U.S. online privacy bill is not likely to come before Congress this year, Reuters reported in September, as lawmakers disagree over several issues.

Democrats like Cantwell are determined not to sign a privacy bill that would pre-empt state laws, while Republicans appear equally determined to avoid a patchwork of state measures. The two parties also disagree over whether individuals would have the right to sue for violation of privacy under the law.

By Nandita Bose

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 B
EBIT 2020 49 637 M
Net income 2020 41 333 M
Finance 2020 71 780 M
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 7,60x
EV / Sales2021 6,76x
Capitalization 1 139 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 161,09  $
Last Close Price 149,31  $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION47.24%1 139 057
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC38.85%30 167
SPLUNK INC.41.24%22 856
SYNOPSYS60.84%20 320
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.55.20%18 300
SEA LIMITED224.82%17 034
