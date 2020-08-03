Log in
WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aMICROSOFT : Aims for A Deal on TikTok -2-
DJ
02:48aMicrosoft Aims for A Deal on TikTok -- WSJ
DJ
What's News : Business & Finance

08/03/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Microsoft said it is committed to trying to acquire the U.S. operations of China's TikTok on the White House's terms after CEO Nadella spoke with Trump about the possible deal.

The Fed is preparing to effectively abandon its longstanding strategy of pre-emptively lifting rates to head off higher inflation.

Layers of private investors are poised to profit if a Covid-19 vaccine being developed at the University of Oxford proves to be a success.

Credit-card debt and delinquencies are falling during the coronavirus crisis, reversing expectations as consumers spend stimulus money.

Fuel-maker Marathon agreed to sell its gas stations to the owners of the 7-Eleven convenience-store chain for $21 billion in the largest U.S. energy deal of the year.

A tumbling dollar following a long rally is confounding many traders but potentially adding fuel to this year's stock rally.

Airlines are asking the U.S. government to again step in with funds to help them prevent tens of thousands of job losses.

Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:15aTikTok owners will relocate to London from Beijing, Sun newspaper says
RE
02:13aEXCLUSIVE : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
RE
01:59aTrump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
RE
08/02MICROSOFT : TikTok owner ByteDance accuses Facebook of 'plagiarism and smears'
RE
08/02MICROSOFT : to continue talks to buy TikTok from ByteDance
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 985 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 1 551 B 1 551 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,35x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 228,07 $
Last Close Price 205,01 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.00%1 551 445
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.273.18%71 629
SEA LIMITED203.83%57 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.79%43 605
SPLUNK INC.40.09%33 334
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.57.51%30 458
