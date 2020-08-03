What's News : Business & Finance

Microsoft said it is committed to trying to acquire the U.S. operations of China's TikTok on the White House's terms after CEO Nadella spoke with Trump about the possible deal.

The Fed is preparing to effectively abandon its longstanding strategy of pre-emptively lifting rates to head off higher inflation.

Layers of private investors are poised to profit if a Covid-19 vaccine being developed at the University of Oxford proves to be a success.

Credit-card debt and delinquencies are falling during the coronavirus crisis, reversing expectations as consumers spend stimulus money.

Fuel-maker Marathon agreed to sell its gas stations to the owners of the 7-Eleven convenience-store chain for $21 billion in the largest U.S. energy deal of the year.

A tumbling dollar following a long rally is confounding many traders but potentially adding fuel to this year's stock rally.

Airlines are asking the U.S. government to again step in with funds to help them prevent tens of thousands of job losses.