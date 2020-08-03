Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 11:49pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro suggested on Monday that Microsoft Corp could divest its holdings in China if it were to buy the Chinese owned short-video app TikTok.

"So the question is, is Microsoft going to be compromised?" Navarro said in an interview with CNN. "Maybe Microsoft could divest its Chinese holdings?"

President Donald Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

U.S. officials have said TikTok, under its Chinese parent, poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles. Trump said on Friday he was planning to ban TikTok in the United States after dismissing the idea of a sale to Microsoft.

In an earlier interview with Fox News Channel, Navarro said any potential buyer of TikTok that has operations in China could be a problem.

Navarro cited Microsoft's Bing search engine and Skype platform, saying they "effectively are enablers of Chinese censorship, surveillance and monitoring."

Microsoft has over 6,000 employees in China and offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou.

While the company has been there for decades, business from China accounts for just over 1% of the company's revenue, Bloomberg reported Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith stating at a conference in January.

Widespread piracy of Windows and Office once prevented the company's cash cow from bringing in money.

The company is now pushing its Azure cloud service to customers in China, via a partnership with local data service provider 21Vianet.

Its crown jewel is arguably a research center in Beijing, which has produced a number of alumni who have gone on to executive positions at Alibaba, ByteDance, Xiaomi, and facial recognition unicorns Sensetime and Megvii.

It also was the site of origin for the so-called "ResNet" paper, currently the most-cited AI paper according to Google scholar metrics. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey and Pete Schroeder; Additional reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21VIANET GROUP, INC. 11.09% 24.15 Delayed Quote.233.10%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 2.76% 257.94 Delayed Quote.21.61%
FOX CORPORATION 2.29% 26.36 Delayed Quote.-28.89%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5.62% 216.54 Delayed Quote.37.31%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 1.35% 15.02 End-of-day quote.39.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
08/03White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
RE
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/03Asia stocks rise as upbeat factory data lifts confidence
RE
08/03MICROSOFT : Trump Says U.S. Should Get Slice of TikTok Sale Price -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/03Asia stocks rise as upbeat factory data lifts confidence
RE
08/03White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
RE
08/03White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
RE
08/03MICROSOFT : Trump says China or Microsoft should pay U.S. a share of any TikTok ..
RE
08/03MICROSOFT : Trump Says U.S. Should Get Slice of TikTok Sale Price -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/03Australia shares gain 2% on Wall Street rally, upbeat data
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 985 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 1 551 B 1 551 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,35x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 229,11 $
Last Close Price 216,54 $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.31%1 551 445
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.293.89%71 629
SEA LIMITED230.06%57 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC47.87%43 605
SPLUNK INC.40.09%33 334
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.61.14%30 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group