Xbox : Announces Special Edition Xbox : One X NBA® 2K20 Console Bundle Featuring Basketball Superstar Anthony Davis

Experience the top-rated NBA video game simulation series that’s creating what’s next in basketball culture

Xbox today announced the Xbox One X NBA® 2K20 Special Edition bundle, offering fans the best value in games and entertainment alongside the opportunity to experience the series that’s creating what’s next in basketball culture. The special bundle features the newest Los Angeles Lakers and NBA® 2K20 cover star, Anthony Davis, who appeared today at the Microsoft Lounge to unveil a larger-than-life-size Microsoft Xbox One X with custom artwork.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716006071/en/

Anthony Davis and Ronnie 2K Unveil Special Edition Xbox One X NBA® 2K20 Console Bundle (Photo: Business Wire)

At the event, Davis went head-to-head with popular NBA 2K insider, Ronnie 2K, in an NBA 2K19 showdown on Xbox One X. Davis showed off his moves in true 4K on the world’s most powerful console. The game between Davis and Ronnie 2K came down to a last second finish with Ronnie edging out the All-Star.

“I grew up playing NBA 2K on Xbox, and it’s a huge honor to see myself on the cover and have my own special edition bundle,” said Davis. “I’ve been working nonstop this offseason to make sure I’m at the top of my game. The realistic game engine in NBA 2K on my Xbox One X puts me right on the court so I can get mentally ready for my first season in Los Angeles.”

Players can boot up the custom Hyperspace Xbox One X featuring a cyan and magenta night sky design, jump into an immersive, open-world Neighborhood and shoot hoops with the best ballers from around the world in NBA 2K20. The Special Edition Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Bundle is available for pre-order today for $499.99 USD and will be available starting September 6 at a Microsoft Store near you and online. The bundle includes:

A Hyperspace Special Edition Xbox One X featuring a custom cyan and magenta night sky design. The 1TB Xbox One X console comes with a matching Xbox Wireless Controller, and includes a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, support for 4K video streaming on Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube, among others; and music streaming on Spotify. With 40% more power than any other console, a library of thousands of games, and true 4K gaming, games play best and are more immersive on Xbox One X.*

A full-game download of NBA 2K20 Standard Edition , featuring six-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA First Team, three-time NBA All-Defensive Team and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Anthony Davis as the cover star. NBA 2K20 is redefining what’s possible in sports gaming with unparalleled player control and customization. Play in several groundbreaking game modes while experiencing best-in-class graphics. The Standard Edition comes with 5,000 Virtual Currency; 5,000 MyTEAM Points; 5 MyCAREER Skill Boosts; MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule; 10 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one per week) and 5 Heat Check packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season).

, featuring six-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA First Team, three-time NBA All-Defensive Team and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Anthony Davis as the cover star. is redefining what’s possible in sports gaming with unparalleled player control and customization. Play in several groundbreaking game modes while experiencing best-in-class graphics. The Standard Edition comes with 5,000 Virtual Currency; 5,000 MyTEAM Points; 5 MyCAREER Skill Boosts; MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule; 10 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one per week) and 5 Heat Check packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season). A one-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, so players can hit the courts with the greatest community of gamers on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network.

A one-month Xbox Game Pass membership so players can explore over 100 Xbox One games and discover their next favorite game.

For more information, visit xbox.com. And for the latest on NBA 2K20, stay tuned to https://nba.2k.com/2k20/ and Xbox Wire.

* Game download requires significant storage (ISP fees apply). Digital Direct: Game and memberships are delivered directly to your console during set-up and are available in Settings; no codes required.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

More details about Xbox One, Xbox One games and the latest Xbox news at the Xbox E3 Briefing can be found at https://news.xbox.com.

Press releases and media assets can be found at https://news.xbox.com/media (and relevant content can be found by clicking on “Select Category”).

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at https://news.microsoft.com. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft’s Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at https://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contacts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716006071/en/