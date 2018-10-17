Xbox partners with Taco Bell: Buy a $5 Double Chalupa Box for a chance to win a limited-edition console

When combined, few things are better than tacos and Xbox. Calling all Taco Bell fans - here's one you won't want to miss. That's right, in the United States, Taco Bell is partnering with Xbox again to give fans the chance to win limited-edition Xbox One X consoles each time they buy a $5 Double Chalupa Box starting October 18 through November 21, 2018.

The exclusive platinum-colored console comes packaged with Taco Bell's famous 'ring' when powered on (exclusive to these limited-edition consoles), a new White Special Edition, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

Think it's too good to be true? It gets better! An Xbox One X will be rewarded every 10 minutes throughout the promotion and it will be delivered to fans 72 hours after being declared a winner (learn more here). Did we already mention it has Taco Bell's iconic ring when powered on?

