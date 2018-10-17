Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Xbox partners with Taco Bell: Buy a $5 Double Chalupa Box for a chance to win a limited-edition console

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 05:28pm CEST

When combined, few things are better than tacos and Xbox. Calling all Taco Bell fans - here's one you won't want to miss. That's right, in the United States, Taco Bell is partnering with Xbox again to give fans the chance to win limited-edition Xbox One X consoles each time they buy a $5 Double Chalupa Box starting October 18 through November 21, 2018.

The exclusive platinum-colored console comes packaged with Taco Bell's famous 'ring' when powered on (exclusive to these limited-edition consoles), a new White Special Edition, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

Think it's too good to be true? It gets better! An Xbox One X will be rewarded every 10 minutes throughout the promotion and it will be delivered to fans 72 hours after being declared a winner (learn more here). Did we already mention it has Taco Bell's iconic ring when powered on?

Games play best on Xbox One, and it's the only console system that plays the best games of the past, present, and future with more than 3,000 games available today with over 220 exclusives and over 400 Xbox classics. If you're on Xbox One S or Xbox One X, you can also enjoy the ultimate 4K entertainment experience with a built-in 4K UHD Blu-ray player, premium audio with Dolby Atmos support and the fastest, most reliable gaming network with Xbox Live.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for the latest gaming news and promotions for your favorite console.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 15:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:33pMICROSOFT : 365 helps pharma giant Eli Lilly deliver on promise to make life bet..
PU
05:28pXBOX PARTNERS WITH TACO BELL : Buy a $5 Double Chalupa Box for a chance to win a..
PU
04:11pThe Need for a National ICT Conference to Drive the Pro-Poor Agenda and Reviv..
AQ
10:23aMICROSOFT : Voting Instruction Form
PU
07:49aSearch engine Baidu becomes first China firm to join U.S. AI ethics group
RE
10/16MICROSOFT : Fiscal Year 2018 Annual Report
PU
10/16Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
RE
10/16Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
RE
10/16MICROSOFT : Buying renewable energy should be easy — here’s one way ..
PU
10/16MICROSOFT : Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 available today
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16PORTFOLIO REHAB : A Really Long-Overdue Update 
10/16How To Play 'Software As A Service' 
10/16BRUNCH, CRAFT BEER & INVESTING : Embracing Volatility & Managing Risk 
10/16Economic Data, Earnings Give U.S. Futures A Bump (Wall Street Breakfast Podca.. 
10/16WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Calm Returns To The Markets? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 214 M
Net income 2019 32 833 M
Finance 2019 69 719 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 26,24
P/E ratio 2020 22,62
EV / Sales 2019 6,27x
EV / Sales 2020 5,55x
Capitalization 840 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 124 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.79%840 207
RED HAT2.86%21 559
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.26%19 295
SPLUNK INC21.87%15 182
CITRIX SYSTEMS15.81%13 909
SYNOPSYS3.38%13 094
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.